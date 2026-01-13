Projecting the 2026 NBA Draft's First Round
The college basketball season is finally amid conference play, with several of the country's top talents now facing off against one another on a nightly basis.
The 2026 NBA Draft class got off to a blistering start, and they don't seem to be slowing down through a few conference bouts.
We attempted to project the 2026 NBA Draft's first round with current information, with the order randomized via a Tankathon spin. You can watch the video below, or read on for picks and short analysis:
1. Pacers: Darryn Peterson, Kansas
2. Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU
3. Hornets: Cameron Boozer, Duke
4. Hawks: Caleb Wilson, UNC
5. Kings: Kingston Flemings, Houston
6. Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
7. Jazz: Hannes Steinbach, Washington
8. Thunder: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
9. Mavericks: Labaron Philon, Alabama
10. Grizzlies: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
11. Bucks: Karim Lopez, Breakers
12. Bulls: Aday Mara, Michigan
13. Spurs: Cameron Carr, Baylor
14. Trail Blazers: Keaton Wagler, Illinois
15. Warriors: Koa Peat, Arizona
16. Hawks: Thomas Haugh, Florida
17. Heat: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
18. Grizzlies: Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
19. Thunder: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
20. Hornets: Braylon Mullins, UConn
21. Raptors: Patrick Ngongba II, Duke
22. Celtics: Nate Ament, Tennessee
23. Thunder: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
24. Knicks: Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
25. Lakers: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston
26. Timberwolves: Brayden Burries, Arizona
27. Nuggets: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
28. Cavaliers: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
29. Pistons: Henri Veesaar, UNC
30. Wizards: Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech
The Pacers are the big winners of the mock draft, nabbing Kansas' guard Darryn Peterson via a recent 13-game losing streak. All of the No. 1-level options are seamless fits alongside Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana, though Peterson could help to create one of the best and more talented backcourts in the league.
Washington subsequently grabs AJ Dybantsa, getting an elite offensive talent on the wing in its mostly defensive-minded young core. The Hornets grab Duke's Cameron Boozer, adding another high-feel player just a year removed from getting Kon Knueppel.
The Hawks luck out in grabbing who is the consensus No. 4 pick in Caleb Wilson, and the Kings grab a long-term point guard in Houston's Kingston Flemings.
Other notable picks from the projection include the Mavericks getting a point guard in Labaron Philon, the Warriors grabbing a blue-chip forward in Koa Peat, and the Heat gambling on one of the more polarizing players in the class in Arkansas' guard Darius Acuff Jr.
