Projecting the 2026 NBA Draft's First Round

The college basketball season is finally amid conference play, with several of the country's top talents now facing off against one another on a nightly basis.

The 2026 NBA Draft class got off to a blistering start, and they don't seem to be slowing down through a few conference bouts.

We attempted to project the 2026 NBA Draft's first round with current information, with the order randomized via a Tankathon spin. You can watch the video below, or read on for picks and short analysis:

1. Pacers: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

2. Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

3. Hornets: Cameron Boozer, Duke

4. Hawks: Caleb Wilson, UNC

5. Kings: Kingston Flemings, Houston

6. Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

7. Jazz: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

8. Thunder: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

9. Mavericks: Labaron Philon, Alabama

10. Grizzlies: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

11. Bucks: Karim Lopez, Breakers

12. Bulls: Aday Mara, Michigan

13. Spurs: Cameron Carr, Baylor

14. Trail Blazers: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

15. Warriors: Koa Peat, Arizona

16. Hawks: Thomas Haugh, Florida

17. Heat: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

18. Grizzlies: Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

19. Thunder: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

20. Hornets: Braylon Mullins, UConn

21. Raptors: Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

22. Celtics: Nate Ament, Tennessee

23. Thunder: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

24. Knicks: Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

25. Lakers: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

26. Timberwolves: Brayden Burries, Arizona

27. Nuggets: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

28. Cavaliers: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

29. Pistons: Henri Veesaar, UNC

30. Wizards: Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech

The Pacers are the big winners of the mock draft, nabbing Kansas' guard Darryn Peterson via a recent 13-game losing streak. All of the No. 1-level options are seamless fits alongside Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana, though Peterson could help to create one of the best and more talented backcourts in the league.

Washington subsequently grabs AJ Dybantsa, getting an elite offensive talent on the wing in its mostly defensive-minded young core. The Hornets grab Duke's Cameron Boozer, adding another high-feel player just a year removed from getting Kon Knueppel.

The Hawks luck out in grabbing who is the consensus No. 4 pick in Caleb Wilson, and the Kings grab a long-term point guard in Houston's Kingston Flemings.

Other notable picks from the projection include the Mavericks getting a point guard in Labaron Philon, the Warriors grabbing a blue-chip forward in Koa Peat, and the Heat gambling on one of the more polarizing players in the class in Arkansas' guard Darius Acuff Jr.