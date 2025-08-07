Ranking the Top Five Players from the 2020 Draft
It’s been a half-decade since the 2020 NBA Draft, a class that wasn’t looked at as an especially good one in the months leading up to it.
There were questions about just how good the top prospects were, the depth of the class as a whole and more. But is five years enough to finally answer those questions?
Below, we’ll evaluate the top five players in the class as its stands now:
1. Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
Having led the Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals with essential superstar output, No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards retains his spot for this list’s purposes.
He’s seen growth in each and every season, a scary prospect considering his seventh-place finish in MVP voting the last two seasons. But it’s certainly not out of the question the dynamo scoring guard can get even better.
Edwards was a highly-questioned No. 1 pick on several fronts, but it’s safe to say five years later he’s lived up to the hype.
2. Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers
Pacers’ guard Tyrese Haliburton is hot on Edwards’ heels for No. 1, having seen back-to-back Conference Finals himself, and most recently leading his squad to Game 7 versus Oklahoma City.
Drafted at No. 12 by Sacramento, Haliburton was the ultimate results over process test, showcasing high feel for the game that contributed to winning, but with an unorthodox jumper and more. Ultimately, plenty of teams failed the test, including Sacramento, as Haliburton has turned quickly turned into one of the better driving forces of winning basketball in the league.
3. Tyrese Maxey, 76ers
One of the better success stories in the class, Tyrese Maxey was selected at No. 21, but quickly formed himself into an All-Star level guard in a win-now core.
He won the league’s Most Improved Award in 2023-24, averaging 25.9 points and 6.2 assists. While Philadelphia has plenty of questions to answer moving forward, Maxey certainly doesn’t fit into those.
4. LaMelo Ball, Hornets
LaMelo Ball, the draft’s No. 3 pick after plenty of deliberation, comes in at No. 4 on the list, with plenty of good and bad spread across his five seasons.
Ball undoubtedly has talent, most recently averaging 25.2 points and 7.4 assists, with a sole All-Star selection to show for it. But in the last three seasons he’s averaged just 35 games played, and his play has yet to help the Hornets ascend to new heights in the East.
5. Desmond Bane, Magic
The final pick of the first round, Desmond Bane has seen a stellar handful of years with Memphis, and will now look to provide the same output for a surging Magic squad.
He’s averaged over 21 points per game in his last three seasons, and offers solid defense on the wing too for a malleable game overall. Alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, he should star.