Ranking the Top NBA Draft Prospects Left in March Madness

We're officially through two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, with the 2026 iteration offering plenty of fireworks throughout.

Some NBA Draft prospects have likely already bolstered their stock in the eyes of scouts and decision-makers, while others have seen an end to their collegiate careers.

Below, we'll rank March Madness's remaining 2026 NBA Draft prospects:

1. Cameron Boozer, Duke

Amid a very real National Player of the Year-level season, and likely the best true freshman season we’ve ever witnessed, Duke forward Cameron Boozer remains the most fearsome player in the NCAA Tournament.

He averaged 22.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game on the season, and while that’s dipped some in the tournament, it’s also allowed him teammates even more freedom via his gravity.

CAMERON BOOZER, AND ONE!! 😤



Pops is loving it too! @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/an2Ll3ZbQe — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2026

Duke saw a narrow win over Siena, but course-corrected against TCU, with Boozer shooting 70% and taking on 11 rebounds, four assists and four stocks. Even in the game he could’ve been better, cutting out five turnovers.

Duke will next face off against No. 5 St. John’s and Zuby Ejiofor, which will be a tough test in the frontcourt. But it feels like a monster performance could be loading for Boozer.

2. Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

If the scariest player isn’t Boozer, it’s certainly Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr., who’s been an offensive supernova over the last few weeks.

A 6-foot-3 guard, there’s no guarantee Acuff is the top prospect left in terms of the NBA, but he’s certainly tailor-made for March, with hyper-scoring and quick processing.

He’s scored 60 points through two games, topping out at 36 on 50% shooting from the field and from three against High Point.

The white-hot Razorbacks next take on top-seeded Arizona, which could be Acuff’s toughest matchup yet.

3. Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Illinois has been a powerhouse all season long, and that’s continued into March Madness, with true freshman riser Keaton Wagler continuing to help lead the charge.

Wagler has raised his stock more than any other over the course of the last calendar year, to the tune of 18 points, four rebounds and four assists per game with the Illini.

Through two tournament games, he’s hovered right around there with 16 points on 49% shooting overall. Wagler saw a blistering 46-point outing in the regular season, and Illinois could certainly use that against their Sweet 16 opponent Houston.

4. Kingston Flemings, Houston

Speaking of Houston, they have one of the top guards in the nation as well in Kingston Flemings, who’s been so-so in the scoring department of late, but still has a fiery all-around game.

Flemings poured on 18 points in the opening round against Idaho, but just nine against Texas A&M in the Round of 32. He set up his teammates in both games, tacking on four assists apiece while playing plenty of his stingy defense.

If defense is going to be the difference-maker in Houston vs. Illinois, it’ll likely favor Flemings and the Cougars.

5. Brayden Burries, Arizona

Arizona guard Brayden Burries saw a slow start with Arizona, but is finishing his career strong.

He’s been vital to the team’s success this season, anchoring the backcourt with offense, defense, passing and more. He’s averaged 17 points per game in the tournament so far, having missed just six shots in total. He’s 7-for-8 from 3-point land, while adding 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Arizona is fearsome across the board, but they’ll go as far as Burries will take them once the easy offense dries up.

The Next Five:

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Aday Mara, Michigan

Nate Ament, Tennessee

The Rest:

Koa Peat, Arizona

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

Braylon Mullins, UConn

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Amari Allen, Alabama

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Braden Smith, Purdue