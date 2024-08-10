Raptors’ Jamal Shead Could be in Line for Year 1 Minutes
The Toronto Raptors had one of the more interesting drafts this year, losing out on their top pick — which was eventually traded to Minnesota for Rob Dillingham — and instead drafting a trio of highly unique players.
While he doesn’t stand out among more project-like picks in Ja’Kobe Walter and Ulrich Chomche, former Houston guard Jamal Shead was an interesting selection in his own right.
Shead was productive collegiately in the same was former Raptor Fred VanVleet has been in the pros: the stats don’t jump off the page, but his impact does. As an undersized guard, Shead cruised to 12.9 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game in his final season with the Cougars. He could score with the best on a good night, was a well-rounded facilitator and highly impactful defender, relative to his size and position.
Even better, he helped Houston gain even more national acclaim in his four years there, serving as one of the leaders in the team in his last few seasons.
Still, his production, mixed with his 6-foot-1 height, caused him to slide to No. 45 on draft night.
At first glance, a 6-foot-1 rookie who didn’t explode statistically night in and out at the college level might not seem a shoe-in for playing time in year one in the NBA. But a closer look at Toronto’s guard rotation might change minds.
At the start of the 2023-24 season, the Raptors rolled out a guard-less lineup, letting Scottie Barnes handle some play-making duties, eventually opting to let Dennis Schroder run some point. After trading Schroder, the newly-inked Immanuel Quickley was left as the top option, and succeeded there in his short stint.
The only true point guard with claim over Shead, currently, is the recently-acquired Davion Mitchell, who will assuredly see time, but isn’t a mainstay.
Regardless, there should be opportunity for Shead in the reserves next season, if he can stand out at practice and in spot minutes early.
