Re-Drafting the 2024 NBA Draft’s Lottery

The 2024 NBA Draft wasn't thought of highly during the cycle. And while it still hasn't yielded a true No. 1-level pick, it has had several interesting contributors emerge.

As always, there's been a number of surprises, meaning the first 14 drafted now will look drastically different than it did then. Zaccharie Risacher, drafted No. 1 on draft night, won't be making an appearance here.

Below, we'll re-draft the first 14 of the 2024 NBA Draft:

1. Stephon Castle, Spurs

Original pick: No. 4

There’s plenty of tough decisions on this list, though ranking Spurs’ guard Stephon Castle at No. 1 isn’t one of them.

Castle, drafted fourth overall by San Antonio a few seasons ago, has been easily the best player in the class by stats, impact, awards and wins. He won Rookie of the Year, and has been vital to the Spurs’ resurgence in the West, helping them to the Finals last season.

2. Alex Sarr, Wizards

Original pick: No. 2

Alex Sarr was selected by the Wizards second overall in the 2024 draft, and remains here due to a mix of on-paper production as well as remaining potential.

Sarr averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per game last season, improving nearly across the board. He’s far from a finished product, but has tons of room for growth as a 7-footer with early signs of unicorn-esque play.

Sarr faces a pivotal Year 3 with the Wizards looking drastically different.

3. Matas Buzelis, Bulls

Original pick: No. 11

Few things have gone the Bulls’ way in recent years, though the selection and development of Matas Buzelis has been a pro.

The 6-foot-9 wing saw a fine rookie season and blossomed in Year 2 to the tune of 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Buzelis will need to keep improving, though he feels a lock for one of the players with the most potential due to his perimeter-based skillset.

4. Ajay Mitchell, OKC Thunder

Original pick: No. 38

Likely the biggest surprise of the class so far, few were expecting the then-contending OKC Thunder to get a top-five player in the class at No. 38, though they did just that in selecting Ajay Mitchell.

Mitchell has been exactly what the Thunder have needed in the backend rotation, scoring on and off the ball, and play-making at 3.6 assists per game.

Mitchell is also set to see a production bump this season. Though he’ll need to stay healthy at only 93 games played through two seasons.

5. Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers

Original pick: No. 7

Trail Blazers’ center Donovan Clingan might not have the flashiest game, though he has a great mix of counting stats, and especially impact for a solid team.

Clingan is one of a few players in the class to start for his team and really anchor winning basketball. Without being a massive focal point, he’s put out 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, thriving in Portland.

6. Kyshawn George, Wizards

Original pick: No. 24

7. Jaylon Tyson, Cavaliers

Original pick: No. 20

8. Reed Sheppard, Rockets

Original pick: No. 3

9. Zach Edey, Grizzlies

Original pick: No. 9

10. Jaylen Wells, Grizzlies

Original pick: No. 39

11. Kel’el Ware, Bucks

Original pick: No. 15

12. Jared McCain, OKC Thunder

Original pick: No. 16

13. Isaiah Collier, Jazz

Original pick: No. 29

14. Ron Holland, Pistons

Original pick: No. 5