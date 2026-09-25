NBA Draft: Predicting Next Season’s All-Rookie Teams

The next NBA season is on the horizon, and the 2026 NBA Draft class is set to make its debut.

It was lauded as a historical class, with as many as four No. 1-level picks, a loaded lottery and depth through the entirety of the first round.

Given that, the race for All-Rookie spots is likely to have fireworks, with tons of rookies having the potential to earn one of 10 slots.

Below, we’ll do out best to reason out and predict the All-Rookie teams when the 2026-27 season is said and done:

First Team:

AJ Dybantsa

Darryn Peterson

Cameron Boozer

Caleb Wilson

Yaxel Lendeborg

The First Team doesn’t have any white-hot takes. It features the top four of Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer and Wilson, all of which seem at this point to have tons of talent, and landed in perfect spots.

Dybantsa will have an abundance of shots for a Wizards team in desperate need of a No. 1 scorer. Peterson will join a Jazz team in the perfect role and system, helping them surge in the West. Boozer landed in the perfect scenario to continue his unprecedented production, and the Bulls aren’t likely to be good, meaning Wilson can churn out two-way production.

The final addition is Yaxel Lendeborg, who was drafted in the late-lottery by the Warriors. He’s one of the oldest players in the class, but should be ready to hit the ground running in Golden State as a featured player in the new-look core.

Second Team:

Darius Acuff Jr.

Brayden Burries

Bennett Stirtz

Hannes Steinbach

Morez Johnson Jr.





The Second Team is harder to nail down. We’ve opted for a mix of players joining win-now cores and developmental groups.

Players like Darius Acuff Jr., Brayden Burries and Hannes Steinbach all have solid cases for starting and producing with their respective teams. Acuff will have the ball and plenty of scoring chops. Burries seems NBA-ready and will be playing for one of the worst teams in the league, and Steinbach’s the best rebounder in the class joining a team that needs a frontcourt insurance.

Bennett Stirtz joins the OKC Thunder — who lost tons of 3-point production in the offseason — and Morez Johnson Jr. is likely to get plenty of time on an interesting Mavs squad. There will be numerous other options for both teams, and plenty of second-round surprise producers, though the above group feels solidly projectable for now.