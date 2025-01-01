Ryan Dunn Regains Form for Struggling Suns
In a season quickly going off-course for the Suns, Ryan Dunn served as a bright spot for a team needing a spark.
In Tuesday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Dunn put up eight points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes off the bench. The 6-foot-8 forward went 2-of-5 from downtown after only making 28 percent of his threes in December. Dunn got off to a hot start this season shooting the ball from downtown making 11 threes in his first five games as a rookie, but has cooled off dramatically since. Shooting will continue to be a major component of Dunn's potential success in the NBA moving forward as he acclimates to a different offensive role than the one he was tasked with at Virginia.
The athletic forward has proven to be an elite defender at the NBA level already. On a team with some of the league's best scorers in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Dunn is an important connective piece with his defensive versatility being able to guard nearly every position on the court. The Suns rank in the bottom half of the league defensively and would likely be further towards the bottom without Dunn's versatility and athleticism. The 21-year-old has already been tasked with guarding opposing teams' superstars at times early in his career and has more than held his own.
The Suns finish December with a brutal 4-9 record for the month and have dealt with a number of injuries to their top three guys. After losing Bradley Beal to a left hip contusion in the first half on Tuesday, Dunn played the most minutes of his career. If injuries occur and trade rumors continue to circulate, it would not be surprising to see him continue to be awarded more playing time as he adapts to the NBA game.
