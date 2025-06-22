NBA Draft Scouting Snapshot: How Good Could Asa Newell Be?
Asa Newell enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the better play-finishers in the class.
He is not someone who needs the ball to make an impact. What stands out right away is how active he is without the ball: constantly moving, cutting, and putting himself in position to finish plays. When there is space to flash into, he fills it. That, paired with a quick load time, makes him a legitimate lob threat and one of the better vertical spacers in this draft.
Newell is a good vertical athlete, but he lacks outlier explosiveness from a standstill, with a recorded 29.5-inch vertical. However, his 6-foot-10 frame, near 7-foot wingspan, and quick load time help offset some of those limitations, allowing him to still play above the rim.
While his vertical tools are not an outlier, Newell’s offensive ceiling will ultimately hinge on how far his shooting can come. However, there are encouraging signs.
He took 5.4 threes per 100 possessions this season, good volume for a young big, and knocked down 74.8 percent of his free throws, both of which speak to his long-term potential as a spot-up threat. The mechanics are mostly compact, and although the consistency is not yet there, he has shown fluidity for his size when shooting off the catch. If that touch continues to translate and he becomes a reliable option from the corners, it would add a meaningful layer to his offensive utility, similar to someone like Obi Toppin.
Defensively, Newell projects more as a modern forward. He moves well laterally, covers ground efficiently in rotation, and plays with motor. His block rate, while not eye-popping - 15th among high major freshmen - was limited by the fact that he does not have elite length, and his standing vertical leaves much to be desired as a standalone rim protector. Even so, his reaction time and overall mobility allow him to make plays defensively and keep possessions alive on the perimeter.
Newell still has limitations as a passer and ball-handler, but his play-finishing, defensive mobility, and improving touch make him a seamless fit across a variety of team contexts. He does not need to create to contribute; his ability to find opportunistic buckets will keep him on the floor and give him the reps needed to develop his spot-up shooting over time.