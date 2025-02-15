Second-round steals at wing in 2025 NBA Draft
Though this draft class has gotten some criticism about its strength at the top outside of the first couple of picks, there is something to be said about its depth, as there are a lot of players mocked to the second round that have upside to contribute.
A lot of players that aren't considered top 30 picks in this draft are still players that have some level of upside, especially at the wing position, in which this draft is very deep. There are the obvious names at the top, but who are some of the lesser-discussed players that could make an impact? Who could be this year's Jaylen Wells? Here are some options for second-round wing talents that have high upside.
Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
Williams is a junior wing who plays for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and is a major part of their very successful season so far. Williams is a true two-way player in that he can defend the perimeter as the shooting guard/small forward role defensively. On offense, he has not been quite as consistent shooting the ball this season as he was last, dropping from 45.8% from deep in 2023-24 to just 35.3% in 2024-25. At 6-foot-6, he has positional size, and is the type of wing that could contribute quickly due to ability to bolster a team's perimeter defense.
Dink Pate. Mexico City (NBA G League)
Pate, a Dallas-Forth Worth area native who is playing his second year in the G League after narrowly missing the age requirement cut last season for the NBA Draft. When Ignite folded, the G League gave him a contract with the Mexico City Capitanes, a team on which his role has changed. For Ignite, he played a lot of on-ball point guard minutes, but with Mexico City, he has played more off of the ball and been a wing type of player. Pate has had up-and-down performances, but he is incredibly young playing against professionals. He's also 6-foot-8 with a excellent handle and lead initiator chops.
Adou Thiero, Arkansas
Combo forward Adou Thiero is an interesting prospect due to his up-and-down defensive impact (fantastic athleticism and recovery ability mixed with occasional ball-watching and inconsistency). He's one of the most efficient scores in the entire SEC this season, and leads the Razorbacks in points per game at 16.0 while shooting 56.3% from the field. Thiero has potential to outplay his draft rank.
Drake Powell, North Carolina
Whether or not Powell belongs on this list is a matter of opinion; will he be drafted in the first round due to upside, athleticism, and defensive tools. A five-star out of. high school, Powell hasn't had the offensive output one would want from a first-round talent, but again, the physical attributes are obvious and his instincts on the defensive end make him stand out.
