St. John’s Zuby Ejiofor Shines in Georgetown Takedown

It hasn’t been a sparkling season so far for St. John’s, though things seem to be trending upward, with Zuby Ejiofor leading the charge, and he’s bolstering his NBA Draft stock in the process.

The Red Storm came into the season as a top-five team, but have lost to every ranked team they’ve played so far in Alabama, Iowa State and Auburn, none of which are pushovers. Ejiofor was a known factor at forward, though more was expected of his counterparts, and they’ve slid all the way down the rankings with four losses.

On Wednesday night, though, St. John’s bounced-back with a big win over Georgetown. Ejiofor saw what was likely his best performance of the season, going for 25 points on 7-for-9 shooting, with 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block. The near-triple-double was especially notable given his activity on defense, where he continued to function as one of the best and most versatile in the country.

St. John's especially needed his scoring and play-making drive. Per usual, most of his scoring work came around the rim, where he used his footwork and strength creation, hung around for put-backs, and got out in transition. He sprayed out to the perimeter early and often as a passer, assisting multiple Red Storm 3-point shooters.

He remains the team’s leading passer with just 2.8 assists per game, which is more of an indictment on St. John’s play as a whole so far.

Ejiofor is undersized for a big at just 6-foot-9, though his rim protection still stands out as some of the best in the country at 2.5 blocks per game. He’s immovable in the post, able to stifle opposing bigs with long arms. He’ll undoubtedly earn draft looks in the ’26 draft, given his level of defensive versatility and touch on the interior, and could serve as a strong back-end rotational play for NBA squads down the line.

Now, Ejiofor and will run the Big East gauntlet, hoping to gain momentum before a hopeful NCAA Tournament berth. Strong performances in conference play could especially help Ejiofor’s case, as he tows the line between what is likely a late-first to early-second round pick.

He’s offered consistent play for several seasons now, but NBA scouts and decision-makers will still be keeping on eye on how he and his squad fare in the coming months, especially as he battles other draft hopefuls.