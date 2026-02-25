Trio of Potential First-Round Picks on Display as Arizona Defeats Baylor

Tuesday night featured a solid slate of college basketball games.

A number of ranked teams were in action, including a few of the nation's top-ranked squads. As conference tournaments and March Madness continue to approach, most teams with NBA Draft prospects are still fighting for spots or seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor's hopes of going to the big dance this season are likely dashed, but the Bears hosted a national championship favorite on Tuesday. Scott Drew's team led at the half, but in the end, No. 2-ranked Arizona secured a comeback victory in Waco with Koa Peat out of the lineup due to an injury.

Even without Peat, there were a handful of potential first-round picks on the court at Foster Pavilion. For the Wildcats, freshman Brayden Burries finished with 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and zero turnovers, shooting 8-of-13 from the field, 1-of-3 from beyond the arc and 7-of-11 from the free throw line.

Coming out of high school, Burries was rated the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 combo guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports.

The highly touted recruit has lived up to expectations, averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Burries went No. 13 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers in Derek Parker's latest projection for NBA Draft on SI.

For Baylor, third-year wing Cameron Carr accumulated 26 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block while shooting 11-of-19 from the field, 2-of-7 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

Carr, who transferred to Baylor after two years at Tennessee, is averaging 18.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc.

After not getting much time on the floor for the Volunteers, Carr has developed into a likely first-round pick with the Bears. Parked paired the 6-foot-5 wing with the Toronto Raptors at No. 20 overall in his latest mock draft.

Carr's teammate, freshman Tounde Yessoufou, also appears to have cemented himself as a first-round selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. Against Arizona, the former five-star prospect tallied 12 points, 4 rebounds, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-15 from the field, 2-of-5 from deep and 0-of-2 from the free throw line.

Yessoufou is averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2 steals per game this season while shooting 47% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range. Parker slotted the Bears' standout to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 16 overall in his latest projection.

