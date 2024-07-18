Standouts from the Lakers-Hawks Summer League Game
The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has been filled with a number of talented players who have stood out, including AJ Johnson of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jordan Miller of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Keshad Johnson of the Miami Heat.
Yesterday's action consisted of eight games, including two talented squads of the Lakers and Hawks facing each other yesterday afternoon.
Mouhamed Gueye
The former Washington State big man scored 10 points in only 16 minutes of play before leaving the game due to a hip contusion. The 6-foot-10 big moves extremely fluidly for his size, which helps him on both ends of the floor.
For example, Gueye showed flashes of lateral quickness and an ability to use his length to deter drivers, including guards, while also moving well offensively -- bringing the ball up the floor at a point and also rim running in transition. Additionally, the 21-year-old went two-for-three from beyond the arc. Gueye is about to enter year two of a four-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks following his rookie season.
Colin Castleton
The former University of Florida big scored 17 points while garnering 12 rebounds, including four on the offensive end of the floor. The 6-foot-10 big showed intriguing flashes as a passer from the post and in dribble handoff sets. Castleton's passing ability was evident at Florida as well, where he recorded a 19.8 assist percentage in his final season at the program.
Additionally, Castleton showed excellent touch around the rim -- converting eight of nine total field goals yesterday. Lastly, the big man contested shots at the rim and finished with two steals. Castleton is back on a two-way contract with the Lakers for this upcoming season as he is set to enter year two in the league.
Honorable Mentions
Bronny James
Bronny looked confident on the floor in yesterday's game, as he took what the defense gave him and let the game come to him. He hit multiple skilled shots off the dribble -- one coming off a handoff and another in the pick-and-roll from beyond the arc. Additionally, the former USC guard hit a catch-and-shoot three and recorded a steal when he broke up a drive-by helping from the strongside. Overall, Bronny finished with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting including 2-for-5 from three.
Blake Hinson
Hinson is 6-foot-8, 240 pounds, and played at the University of Pittsburgh this past season. His ability to shoot from deep was on full display yesterday, as he attempted ten threes and sunk four of those attempts. These attempts came in a multitude of ways beyond the arc -- including off a screen, out of self-creation, and in catch-and-shoot situations. This is a similar shot diet to his final season at Pitt, where he converted 42.1% of his threes on 7.9 3-point attempts per game and 14.1 3-point attempts per 100 possessions. Hinson signed a two-year two-way contract with the Lakers after this past draft.
