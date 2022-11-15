Tankathon Reverse Standings: Houston Rockets Hold Top Odds

A decent chunk into the NBA season, the league’s worst have begun to solidify. Luckily for those teams, their record could come attached with a 7-foot-4 French phenom.

While most teams are battling for the best Playoffs positioning available, others will soon be grappling for best 2023 Draft odds. Here are the current reverse standings, as well as a Tankathon spin to see where prospects could land:

1. Houston Rockets, 2-12

After finishing with the league’s worst record for consecutive seasons, the Rockets are looking to keep that three years running, except this timing they’re hoping to land the No. 1 pick.

Houston has players, but doesn’t have a design yet. They’re the youngest team in the NBA, and still working out the kinks, but there’s a very realistic chance they finish with a bottom three record.

2. Detroit Pistons, 3-12

The Pistons likely haven’t gotten off to the start they desired. They’ve had some roster turnover and additions, but have more talent than their record shows.

For my money, I’d bet they see a winning streak as the season progresses, but for now, here they are.

3. Los Angeles Lakers, 3-10

The saddest entry on this list, Los Angeles has plenty of star-power, but some of the worst roster contraction in the NBA. They currently hold the third-worst record, with no real path forward.

Most notably, the Pelicans will end up with their 2023 first round pick via a pick swap from the Anthony Davis trade.

4. Charlotte Hornets, 4-11

5. Orlando Magic, 4-10

T6. Oklahoma City Thunder, 6-8

T6.San Antonio Spurs, 6-8

T6.Brooklyn Nets, 6-8

T6.Minnesota Timberwolves, 6-8

T6.Chicago Bulls, 6-8

T6.Golden State Warriors, 6-8

12. New York Knicks, 6-7

T13. Sacramento Kings, 6-6

T13.Indiana Pacers, 6-6

1. Houston Rockets: Victor Wembanyama

2. Sacramento Kings: Scoot Henderson

3. Chicago Bulls: Amen Thompson

4. Charlotte Hornets: Daria Whitehead

5. Detroit Pistons: Nick Smith Jr.

6. New Orleans Pelicans: Keyonte George

7. Orlando Magic: Cam Whitmore

8. San Antonio Spurs: Jarace Walker

9. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ausar Thompson

10. Brooklyn Nets: GG Jackson

11. Utah Jazz: Dereck Lively

12. Golden State Warriors: Dillon Mitchell

13. New York Knicks: Cason Wallace

14. Miami Heat: Anthony Black

