Tankathon Standings: Pistons, Rockets Hold Top Odds at Wembanyama

Two teams have separated themselves from the pack as we near February.

The league's worst are already grappling for 2023 NBA Draft odds.

As we’ve passed the halfway point of the NBA season, the league’s worst have begun to solidify. Luckily for those teams, their record could now come attached with a 7-foot-4 French phenom.

While most teams are battling for the best Playoffs positioning available, others will soon be vying for better odds in the late portion of the season. Here are the current reverse standings, as well as a Tankathon spin to see where prospects could land:

T1. Houston Rockets, 11-36

For the third season in a row, Houston finds itself with the worst record in the league a decent chunk into the season. Unfortunately for them, the team only looks to be getting worse as the season wears on, despite a plethora of young, up-and-coming prospects.

They did finally earn their first win in 13 games versus the Timberwolves behind a strong performance from Jalen Green on Monday, so maybe things are looking up.

There’s a chance the team sees more success as the season wears on, but if not, they’ll be in the running for Victor Wembanyama.

T1. Detroit Pistons, 12-37

The Pistons have re-found themselves tied for odds at the top pick. After losing Cade Cunningham for the foreseeable future due to injury, the Pistons simply don’t have enough talent to win games at the moment.

They’re developing young players and are likely just fine with another losing season in order to get the best lotto odds possible.

3. Charlotte Hornets, 13-35

Charlotte holds the third-worst record in the league right now, but there’s a real chance other teams, namely San Antonio and Orlando, in the late stretch.

Charlotte likely has the most talented player on all the tanking teams, LaMelo Ball, and they have much more veteran play than the rest of those in the hunt for Wembanyama.

4. San Antonio Spurs, 14-33

5. Orlando Magic, 18-29

6. Washington Wizards, 20-26

7. Toronto Raptors, 21-27

T8. Portland Trail Blazers, 22-25

T8. Los Angeles Lakers, 22-25

10. Chicago Bulls, 22-24

11. Indiana Pacers, 23-25

T12. Oklahoma City Thunder, 23-24

T12. Golden State Warriors, 23-24

14. Minnesota Timberwolves, 24-25

Mock Tankathon Spin in accordance with the Draft Digest consensus Big Board:

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

2. Detroit Pistons: Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

3. Chicago Bulls: Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

4. San Antonio Spurs: Cam Whitmore, Villanova

5. Houston Rockets: Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas

6. Charlotte Hornets: Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

7. Orlando Magic: Brandon Miller, Alabama

8. Washington Wizards: Keyonte George, Baylor

9. Toronto Raptors: Cason Wallace, Kentucky

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Anthony Black, Arkansas

11. Indiana Pacers: Jarace Walker, Houston

12. Golden State Warriors: GG Jackson, South Carolina

13. Oklahoma City Thunder: Dariq Whitehead, Duke

14. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota): Kyle Filipowski, Duke

