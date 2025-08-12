Terrence Shannon Jr. Breakout Could be Key to Timberwolves’ Success
At the 2024 NBA Draft, guard Terrence Shannon Jr. heard name after name before finally hearing his.
He’d been one of the best players in the country in his fifth collegiate season, his second year with Illinois, averaging a white-hot 23.0 points per game. And still, no team bet on him in the top-25.
Eventually, the Timberwolves stopped his slide at No. 27, adding him to a core that had just made the Western Conference Finals.
At the time, Shannon didn’t seem even Minnesota’s top priority, as they traded future draft capital to nab guard Rob Dillingham at No. 8. But the former Illini guard could very well be the key to the team’s future success in the West.
There’s genuine star-power to be found in Shannon’s skillset, as was showcased in a few fiery postseason stints against the now-champion Thunder. There were times in Games 3 and 5 that the guard’s combination of offensive skills were simply too much, even for talented OKC defenders.
In Game 3 he broke out, offering 15 points on efficient 5-for-8 shooting. While Game 5 wasn’t to the same degree, he still added double-digit scoring, a real rarity among NBA newbies in the Playoffs.
After another disappointing end in the Western Conference Finals, Wolves fans were offered hope in TSJ’s Summer League. Across three games, he finished top-five in the event in scoring, adding a blistering 22.7 points per contest on 48% shooting. He shot 39% from three on nearly nine attempts per game, showing off never before seen prowess from beyond the arc.
After back-to-back losses in the WCF, the Wolves are somewhat back to the team-building drawing board. Former No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards remains the sun the roster orbits, but it seems the team won't be able to get over the Nuggets-Thunder hump without more help.
Shannon becoming a legitimate scorer — or perhaps even star — could help the Wolves to do just that. As a rookie, he wasn't afforded much time, scoring just 4.3 points in 10.6 minutes played. But it's clear in various stints that there's more than meets the eye with Shannon.
His handling and athleticism on the wing makes him a tough cover, and his shooting has improved over the last half-decade. There's little chance he can make the jump from lesser-played rookie to star in Year 2, but Minnesota should at least grant him more opportunity next season. And at 25-years-old already, he could be primed for a bigger jump than many expect.
With little way to improve on the trade market, Shannon — alongside Dillingham — offer the Wolves one of a few ways to get drastically better. And just where he lands on the positive impact spectrum could effect how good Minnesota is in the future.