The 2026 NBA Draft Lottery Teams are set with Play-In Wrapped up

With the NBA Play-In Tournament’s conclusion, the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery standings are officially set, with teams now awaiting their actual picks.

Friday’s evening slate officially wrapped up the Play-In, with one final East and West game. In the early game, the Magic ran away with the game, grabbing a near-30-point lead before halftime over the Hornets and never relenting. The second bout between the Suns and Warriors would be closer, but Phoenix eventually exploded in the fourth quarter behind Jalen Green to grab a double-digit win.

The Magic now move on to become the East’s No. 8 seed, with the 44-38 Hornets becoming the draft lottery’s final team at No. 14. The Suns move on to play the defending-champion OKC Thunder in the first round, cementing the Warriors status at No. 11. With Phoenix’s win, the Thunder’s pick via the Clippers is now going to land with the twelfth-best odds, previously able to move as high as eleven.

There are still tie-breakers that will need to be broken prior to the lottery. The Jazz and Kings both stand tied for No. 4 at 22-60, and the Hawks, picking via New Orleans, as well as Dallas are currently tied for No. 7. Those respective coin flips will reportedly happen on April 20, just days after the start of the NBA Playoffs.

The odds-changes are likely to be minimal, though even the smallest of chances can be helpful, as referenced by the Mavericks' slimmest chance at grabbing No. 1 last season, which it did. The Wizards, Pacers and Nets grabbed the shared 14% chance at landing the top pick.

Below are the 2026 NBA Draft odds, with each team’s chance of landing the top pick:

1. Washington Wizards: 14%

2. Indiana Pacers: 14%

3. Brooklyn Nets: 14%

T4. Utah Jazz: 11.5%

T4. Sacramento Kings: 11.5%

6. Memphis Grizzlies: 9%

T7. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): 6.8%

T7. Dallas Mavericks: 6.8%

9. Chicago Bulls: 4.5%

10. Milwaukee Bucks: 3%

11. Golden State Warriors: 2%

12. OKC Thunder (via Clippers) 1.5%

13. Miami Heat: 1%

14. Charlotte Hornets: 0.5%

There are several key NBA Draft dates coming up, starting with the end of the Early Entry deadline on April 24. The combine will happen from May 8-10, with the draft lottery taking play on May 10. The 2026 NBA Draft will be held on June 23 and 24, starting at 7 p.m. CT both nights.