The Best NBA Fits for Arkansas’ Guard Darius Acuff Jr.

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. has become one of the more polarizing prospects in the class.

As far as NBA translation goes, his future is murky. He’s been unshakably good with the Razorbacks, averaging 22.0 points on 49% shooting, with 6.2 assists to just 2.0 turnovers. But his size at 6-foot-3, along with his shot diet and up-and-down defense could be turning points for NBA teams.

Regardless, all signs are pointing toward him going in the 2026 NBA Draft’s lottery, and he could offer a star scorer at point guard if a team is willing to offer him the reps.

Below we’ll look at three teams that could offer solid landing spots for Acuff:

Utah Jazz

Utah has higher aspirations than this as a poster team for tanking right now, but should they land on the low-end odds-wise, Acuff would be a solid shot on a star bet.

Having bought on Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline, and with Keyonte George emerging as a star, the Jazz will be looking for upside in hopes of competing soon. And a poised lead guard bet in Acuff fits that bill.

Rolling out two undersized guards in Acuff and George would be especially risky for most, but with the defensive-minded frontcourt in Jackson and Walker Kessler, along with Markkanen’s size, they could be positioned to make up for some deficiencies.

Miami Heat

This would need to include a small fall for Acuff, which is on the table given the talent level in the 2026 draft. Miami currently stands just outside the lottery at No. 16, but is an undoubtedly great spot for Acuff.

They have need of a true lead guard of the future, and this feels like the exact type of first-round selection the Heat would overachieve with, per usual.

Miami has to make decisions on their future, and grabbing a bonafide long-term talent in Acuff would make plenty of sense given where they're at now.

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas feels like far-and-away the best landing spot for Acuff, assuming they don’t land within the top four.

They have need of a long-term guard option alongside Cooper Flagg, and could be right in the range for him as the reverse seven-seed right now. That could see them miss out on both of Kingston Flemings and Mikel Brown Jr., leaving Acuff as the best option.

Players like Acuff could also especially do worse than learning under Kyrie Irving for a few seasons, especially given his talent as a scorer off the dribble.