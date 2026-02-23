NBA Draft: Is Darryn Peterson's Reluctance to Play a True Cause for Concern?

The 2026 NBA Draft class is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated groups to ever enter the league. This cycle is defined by a plethora of uber-talented college freshmen who are tearing up college basketball, showcasing every archetype and skill-set from every position.

Despite spectacular season-long performances from competitors such as Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson, Darius Acuff Jr. and Keaton Wagler, none of these potential stars has yet been able to successfully disrupt Darryn Peterson's standing as the presumptive first overall pick.

However, Peterson's draft stock has recently taken its biggest hit of the draft cycle yet. He has slipped from the odds-on favorite for the top pick toward a neck-and-neck position with BYU's Dybantsa on the largest prediction markets. While Dybantsa's recent stellar performances have played a role in this development, the biggest catalyst relates to Peterson's persistent injury issues.

This issue has been most exemplified in Kansas' last two games. In the Jayhawks' win against Oklahoma State, Peterson scored an impressive 23 points in just 18 minutes of play, including 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the three-point arc. However, early in the second half, the 6-foot-6 guard substituted himself out of the game with an apparent nagging leg injury.

This isn't the first time the freshman star has frustrated fans and evaluators with his reluctance to play due to a string of cramps, illnesses, and hamstring and knee injuries. He has now missed 11 games and only played 30+ minutes in seven contests, including his most recent lackluster showing in a loss to Cincinnati.

Against Cincinnati, viewers caught a glimpse of the health problems that have nagged Peterson all season. He was clearly a step slow on both ends of the court, evidenced by a series of sloppy closeouts and unexplosive drives.

After this game, the criticism surrounding Peterson grew louder than ever as doubts shifted from baseless questions about his commitment to basketball to real concerns about his injury issues following him to the NBA.

Injury Concerns: The Only True Obstacle to Peterson’s Ascent

Feb 21, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) warms up against the Cincinnati Bearcats prior to a game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There's no denying Peterson's dominance when he's on the court, especially when fully healthy. He entered the college season as the class' best player due to an impressive high school career at CVCA and Prolific Prep. In his senior year with the latter, he averaged over 30 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and a pair of steals as he entered his Jayhawks career as a 6-foot-6 athletic two-way guard with elite shot-making skills.

While injuries have held back Peterson's explosiveness at times, he has still dominated college basketball when on the floor. In just 27.8 minutes per game, he has averaged 19.8 points on 61.6% TS, including an incredible 41.3% shooting from beyond the arc on 14.8 attempts per 100 possessions. When he has been on the floor, Peterson has been the best player in college basketball and has played at a level that puts him on par with the very best prospects of the past decade. The 19-year-old Jayhawks phenom has reached rarified air as a prospect, but his health remains the one factor that could significantly hamper his trajectory.

Injury problems have followed several other top-tier prospects who boasted similar talent to Peterson. Players like Ben Simmons in 2016 and Zion Williamson in 2019 quickly elevated to superstar status in the league but have ultimately delivered far short of first-overall-pick value due to persistent health issues. The 2017 Draft's top pick Markelle Fultz never even reached that ceiling. This remains the only variable that could truly hold Peterson back.

Peterson's stock as the top pick should be secure unless the mounting injury concerns prove too significant to ignore. That risk alone might be enough to knock him off the top spot. This is a difficult projection to make, as only time will tell if these health issues have a material impact on Peterson's long-term trajectory. Ultimately, NBA Draft evaluation remains an inherently uncertain science.