The Biggest Winners and Losers from the NBA Draft Combine Measurements

The NBA Draft Combine is officially underway, with NBA scouts and decision-makers continuing to get up close looks at all the available prospects in the 2026 class.

Prospects will undergo measurements and athletic testing, and some will even scrimmage ahead of the 2026 draft. On Monday, DraftExpress's Jonathan Givony reported dozens of unofficial measurements for prospects.

Below, we'll look at the winners and losers from the results:

The Winners:

The Top-Four

The top-four prospects in the class — AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson — all came back with sparkling measurements, as expected.

Dybantsa stands at 6-foot-8.5 without shoes, likely placing him somewhere in the 6-foot-10 range with a 7-foot wingspan. Darryn Peterson measured out great for a guard at around 6-6 with shoes and a plus wingspan and Boozer boasts a 7-foot-1.5 wingspan. Caleb Wilson feels the toolsiest of the bunch at a ridiculous 6-foot-9-and-a-quarter without shoes.

Mid-First Bigs

All of Chris Cenac Jr., Allen Graves, Hannes Steinbach, Jayden Quaintance and Morez Johnson Jr. boasted massively plus wingspans at the combine, each finishing about 7-foot. Quaintance topped out at 7-foot-5.25, trailed by Cenac at 7-foot-5 and Johnson at 7-foot-3-and-a-half. Both Steinbach and Graves were previously up in the air, but came back at 7-foot-2 and 7-foot, respectively.

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Ebuka Okorie was one of the top breakout players of the entire cycle, bursting onto the scene as a 23.2 point per game scorer with Stanford. He was listed at 6-foot-2, but there were questions surrounding just where he'd come in at.

Okorie measured a fine 6-foot-1.25 barefoot, but more importantly boasts a nearly 6-foot-8 wingspan, a massive win for a player needing to look and play bigger that his pure height would suggest.

The Losers:

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Likely the top potential negative stock mover of the reporting was Houston’s Kingston Flemings, who came back slightly shorter and less long than anticipated. Flemings was billed in the 6-foot-4 range with a potentially plus wingspan, but came back at 6-foot-2-and-a-half without shoes, and just a 6-foot-3-and-a-half wingspan.

Flemings remains one of the top guards in the class, though his measurements could place him below some like Brayden Burries and Mikel Brown Jr., who saw favorable days.

Flemings’ natural athleticism — both straight-line running, changing directions and leaping — are all the best among the top guards, and help him to play bigger than he is.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner was known to be a small guard all season long, usually listed in the 6-foot range. Despite that, he came back at just 5-foot-10 and three-quarters, likely even slightly below 6-foot in shoes.

Tanner’s wingspan is a great 6-foot-4-and-a-quarter, and he has some of the best vertical pop in the class for a guard. Though his measurements could turn some teams off, and NIL could make returning to college his best path forward.

Braden Smith, Purdue

Purdue’s now-legendary guard was always known to be on the smaller end, and officially came back at 6-foot-10-and-a-quarter, with around a 6-foot-3 wingspan.

Though that like Smith’s savvy passing and play-making aren’t likely to be deterred at this stage.