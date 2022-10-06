The Fourteen Percent: Chasing Wembanyama

With a likely generational-level talent in Victor Wembanyama headlining the 2023 NBA Draft class, we here at Draft Digest thought it best to start a running thread of the frenchman’s performances leading up until draft night.

The first entry to this post features the two most impressive prospect performances I (Derek Parker) have ever witnessed.

Two games featuring 73 points, 15 rebounds, nine blocks and nine three three-pointers made, most of which were masterfully curated by the 7-foot-5 phenom.

Turnaround jumpers, thirty-five foot threes and court-crossing blocks. All of which left basketball fans around the globe in awe.

The first was a fireworks show in every essence. Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson faced off in their first exhibition grudge match that could span multiple decades.

After a slower start, Wembanayama finished the game with a dazzling 37 points, nailing seven threes and tacking on five blocks.

But game two was potentially even more incredible.

Despite one less point, 36 in total, Wembanayama showcased his innate coordination and perimeter centric, face-up style of play even better in game two.

He shot from Trae Young-level range, hit Tracy McGrady’s signature move and powered down putback’s at Shaquille O’Neal level pace.

His two games were unparalleled in the world of basketball, with over 200 NBA scouts in attendance to witness his display.

Thought his agent said he won’t, Wembanyama could shut it down tomorrow and still hear his name first on draft night.

NBA teams will be fighting tooth and nail to position themselves for Wembanyama’s talents. Unfortunately for them, the best chance they’ll get is just fourteen percent.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.