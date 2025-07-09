Thomas Sorber Brings Interior Presence And Upside to OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have added another high-level prospect to their growing young core with the selection of Thomas Sorber in the 2025 NBA Draft. While not the flashiest pick, Sorber brings a level of strength, feel, and defensive consistency that fits the Thunder’s growing, versatile core.
At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Sorber provides real rim protection and functional size. He anchored Georgetown’s defense with strong timing and positioning, regularly contesting shots without fouling. Despite his weight, he moves well enough to survive switches and is a sound pick-and-roll defender. The OKC Thunder, already one of the best defensive teams of all time, adds another weapon to reinforce their defensive identity.
Offensively, Sorber brings value through screening, positioning, and touch. He is one of the best screeners in the class. He consistently creates space for ball handlers by setting wide, well-timed screens and understands how to rescreen or slip depending on the defense’s reaction. Sorber excels at creating highway screens to clear driving lanes and at establishing position in the post without impeding the offense's flow.
Though he is not a great vertical athlete, Sorber’s touch inside is fantastic. At Georgetown, Sorber shot 65% on non-dunk rim attempts, relying on craft and positioning rather than vertical pressure.
What makes this fit especially intriguing is the Thunder’s player development infrastructure. Sorber’s jumper is still in its early stages, but he has shown soft touch and good mechanics. With shooting coach Chip Engelland on staff, Oklahoma City provides an ideal environment for a big man with touch to develop his shot over time. Even modest improvement in that area could expand Sorber’s offensive role and make it easier to pair him with another frontcourt player like Chet Holmgren.
For a team with flexibility and a long-term view, Sorber offers a blend of immediate utility and long-term upside. Sorber reinforces the Thunder’s identity, one built on length, feel, and functionality, traits that continue to define Oklahoma City’s rise as a modern contender.