Three International Prospects to Watch After 2025 NBA Combine
The NBA Combine is nearly over, but there's still plenty to break down from this year's premier pre-draft event.
There were 75 prospects in Chicago looking to improve their draft stock ahead of the June 25 date, as players still have time to withdraw from the NBA Draft pending feedback they receive. This week's combine will give teams, agents and prospects more clarity on where things stand before the draft.
A few players helped themselves with strong showings in Chicago, while others will likely return to school after underwhelming outings. Aside from the college basketball players in attendance, who most observers are familiar with, there were a handful of international prospects at the combine.
Some high-profile international players, like Rocco Zikarsky, attended the event and received measurements, but didn't compete in scrimmages. Other prospects, who may not be as secure in their draft position, did participate 5-on-5 drills.
Here are a few international prospects who shined in Chicago this week.
Neoklis Avdalis, Greece
Avdalis averaged 10.5 points, seven rebounds, 4.5 assists and a block per game in two scrimmages at the NBA Combine this week. The Greek wing prospect shot 46.7% from the field, 40% from beyond the arc and 75% from the free throw line during his two outings in Chicago.
Avdalis kicked off the week by measuring at 6-foot-7 and half an inch while weighing more than 197 pounds. The 19-year-old also recorded a 6-foot-9 wingpsan.
Alex Toohey, Australia
In two scrimmages, Toohey shot 61.5% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 83.3% from the free throw line while averaging 12 points, five rebounds, 1.5 assists and two steals per game.
The 21-year-old measured at 6-foot-7 and three quarters of an inch without shoes on and weighed in at more than 222 pounds to go along with a wingspan stretching 6-foot-10 and three quarters of an inch.
Hansen Yang, China
One of the more intriguing international prospects in the class, Yang put up 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a block per game in his two scrimmages at the NBA Combine.
The 7-foot-1 versatile Chinese center shot 72.7% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc and 75% from the free throw line during his time on the court in Chicago. In addition to his height, Yang weighed in at more than 252 pounds and has a wingspan stretching 7-feet-2 and three quarters of an inch.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.