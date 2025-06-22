Three Options for Phoenix Suns with No. 10 Pick
On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns pushed the first major “offseason” domino, sending Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for a fairly significant package.
In return, Phoenix left with young guard Jalen Green, wily veteran Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick at the upcoming NBA Draft, as well as five second round picks. The signaled the obvious from the Suns: they’re heading in an entirely new direction.
The tenth pick might just be the most significant add of the deal, allowing the Suns to gamble on a prospect in a matter of days. With the team likely out of contention for the long haul, they can stand to gamble on upside swings in need of development.
You can watch my video below detailing options for Phoenix at No. 10, or read on for three potential selections:
Derik Queen, Maryland
Queen is likely to be the most popular of the options, having seen a weird fit with most lottery teams, but aiding a blank slate Suns team well.
At 6-foot-10, the Maryland true freshman led his team to the Elite Eight, stuffing the stat sheet in a variety of ways. All in all, he averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and blocks apiece.
Queen, while not the most athletic specimen in the draft, is one of the better skill and feel-based player’s in the class. He uses a variety of suave moves to score on the interior, and even get into jumpers in the mid-range.
He’s also likely the best passing big in the class, making reads well above his position and skill-level.
With the Suns, Queen could function as a centrifugal front court piece.
Egor Demin, BYU
At 6-foot-9, Demin is one of the highest upside players in the class, offering genuine guard skills in a lengthy frame.
He has claim to likely being the best passer in the class — having averaged 5.5 assists per game for the Cougars — and has a workable scoring game that could stand to get more efficient at all three levels.
Demin’s game needs ironing out, certainly. But he could be an option should Phoenix want to swing for the fences. Jumbo guards are in short supply, and even if he didn’t work out as a lead hander, the team could always use him as a connective forward given he’ll likely get better as a shooter and defender.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
A fall would be needed for Jakucionis to be there for Phoenix at No. 10, but could happen given that most teams in the mid to late-lottery simply don’t have need for a lead guard or connective wing.
Jakucionis averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for Illinois, using high-level shot-making and a blend of unique passing to cement his lottery stock.
Jakucionis likely projects to be an NBA point guard if he can shore up his turnovers, but could still be a functional wing if the shooting continues its upward trend.
Should the Lithuanian prospect be there for the Suns at No. 10, Phoenix could cement him as their point guard of the future.