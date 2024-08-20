NBA Draft

Three Unique 2024 Draftees with a Chance to win NBA Rookie of the Year

The 2024-25 Rookie of the Year will be a wide open race.

Derek Parker

Zach Edey, a first-round draft pick for the Grizzlies, smiles during a press conference to introduce the team’s 2024 NBA Draft picks at FedExForum on Friday, June 28, 2024.
Each season, the NBA Draft’s top selectees dominate the Rookie of the Year headlines. Players like Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham and more rightfully dominate both on-court and among the media.

But every year, there’s also players selected in the mid to late first round, and even further, that rise to the occasion and place well above their expected outcome.

Here are three outside-the-box options for the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year:

Zach Edey, Grizzlies

Not much was made of Edey’s future NBA career prior to the draft. But after landing with the Grizzlies at No. 10, things are looking up for Edey.

He’s fallen into the perfect situation for his gargantuan play-style in Memphis, which has both minutes and a star in Ja Morant who’s proven he can succeed next to a traditional center.

If he can replicate even a small part of his insane collegiate production, he could have the numbers to make a real case as the Rookie of the Year.

Bub Carrington, Wizards

Alex Starr rightfully got plenty of the praise after being selected No. 2 overall, but Carrington was a strong selection to close out the lottery.

The Wizards are going to have a near-endless amount of development minutes to throw towards Carrington. As one of the youngest players in the draft, he may not be ready for ample NBA minutes next season. But if he can see success early, he’ll certainly get the opportunity for a Washington team that is sure to pick high in 2025.

Isaiah Collier, Jazz

Collier saw a draft-night slide, falling just a few picks away from the second round. But the dynamic guard was the top-ranked player in the class, per RSCI, coming into the season.

His Summer League highlighted his offensive ability, which could slot in nicely with a patchwork Jazz core. If he can limit turnovers and play steady defense, his offense could very well carry him to some hardware.

Derek Parker

DEREK PARKER

Derek is co-founder and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the NBA Draft and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

