Top 2027 NBA Draft Prospect Tyran Stokes Commits to Kansas

Tyran Stokes, widely considered the top overall prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft class, officially announced his commitment to Kansas on Tuesday, sending ripples across the college basketball landscape.

Stokes, a 6-foot-7 wing out of Seattle Ranier Beach, had narrowed his list of schools down to just Kentucky and Kansas, with the latter eventually winning out. Stokes now joins Bill Self and the Jayhawks, becoming the second top prospect in a row to find themselves in Lawrence.

Darryn Peterson saw a weird, topsy-turvy season with the Jayhawks, but was still able to hold onto No. 1-level stock, cementing himself as one of the three best players in the class by averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44% overall. Stokes will now look to follow in his footsteps, adding another blue-chip scoring prospect for Self.

Kansas won't look exactly the same with some of its top talent heading to the draft and transfer portal, though Stokes should be able to raise the floor and ceiling of the team himself.

With a sturdy build and length with a reported 7-foot wingspan, Stokes has modeled his game mostly around athleticism and physicality. He’s at his best in the open floor, using solid leaping and top speed to get downhill, but has guard-like ability to handle the ball.

He projects to be an elite scorer at the college level, potentially able to hit the ground running on a number of fronts. Shooting will be the biggest swing skill offensively, though he’s already shown real upside in that department.

Stokes has prototypical defensive tools and movement skills, but his likely lone collegiate year will be very telling where he lands on the defensive spectrum, be it as an elite defender or a player who leaves some to be desired.

The 2027 class as a whole has been a reportedly weaker one, without a top quartet such as Peterson, Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Caleb Wilson, or even the depth that players like Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr. and more offer. Players such as Florida forward Thomas Haugh, Arizona center Motiejus Krivas, Duke center Patrick Ngongba II and plenty more have opted for one more season of college given the NIL landscape, potentially bolstering 2027.

Still, with a solid lone season with Kansas, Stokes himself can boost the class’s reputation as a whole. If he can put together a truly No. 1-level season, it should boost 2027’s image as a whole, starting a trickle-down effect through the rest.