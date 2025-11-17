Top Prospect AJ Dybantsa Saw First True Test vs. UConn

AJ Dybantsa has undoubtedly been one of the most electrifying freshmen in college basketball. Regarded as a top NBA Draft pick before the start of the season, he has kept up that reputation in BYU's previously 3-0 start. The 6-foot-9 wing is averaging 18.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 57.5% shooting from the field.

The season opener was a bit of a test for Dybantsa, going up against a historically competitive Villanova team. He put up 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 71-66 win, and since then, he's been consistent in the scoring department.

What makes the 18-year-old so special is his two-way production, athleticism and NBA frame. Given his height and a seven-foot wingspan, he can shut down opponents on the perimeter while getting tough buckets at all three levels on offense. Dybantsa is particularly spectacular at getting to the basket and exploding to the rim for some tough finishes.

However, Dybantsa saw his first true test of the season against UConn, the No. 3 team in the country. Prior to the Huskies' two-point win, they ranked No. 6 in KenPom efficiency, with a +28.06 net rating. On offense, the Huskies are No. 4 in the nation with a 122.9 rating. On the defensive end, they aren't as efficient, but still elite at No. 13 with a 94.8 rating.

Dybantsa started out slow, scoring just four points in the first half, but finished the game strong. He added a team-high 25 points on 8-for-14 shooting, managing to hit two of his three attempted triples, as well as seven of 10 free throws. He tacked on six rebounds, and two steals.

At 6-foot-9 with premier athleticism and movement skills, Dybantsa had plenty of highlight-worthy plays against UConn.

AJ Dybantsa looks like Tracy McGrady pic.twitter.com/Tbaj3d5wFm — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) November 16, 2025

We all know how fantastic a coach Dan Hurley is, and Dybantsa can't solely be faulted for BYU's loss. His roster featured some experienced and proven talent in Tarris Reed Jr. (19.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 3.0 blocks), Solo Ball (18.3 points) and Alex Karaban (17.3 points). At times, Dybantsa was dealing with more defensive pressure than usual, though he eventually worked through it.

Dybantsa is currently in competition with Cam Boozer and Darryn Peterson for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. While he ultimately didn't come away with the win, his second-half bounce-back did plenty for his draft stock.