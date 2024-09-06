Toronto Raptors Season Opener Must-Watch to Answer 2024 NBA Draft Questions
The 2024 NBA Draft was one of the most interesting cycles in recent history purely due to the unknown. Nothing felt certain, While in most drafts the common thread is the draft "really stars" at x pick, the 2024 NBA Draft started with the Atlanta Hawks on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. That uncertainty even at the top created many questions with big boards and projects scattered all over the place.
This led to some prized prospects falling and others surprisingly rising. One player who was scattered throughout draft pundits' big boards was Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter who was as high as people's top ten and as slow as a high second-round selection. On draft night, Walter went No. 19 to the Toronto Raptors.
The Raptors then made a splash to start the second round nabbing University of San Francisco forward Jonathan Mogbo before ending their 2024 NBA Draft with Houston guard Jamal Shead. Those two second-round darlings were the apple of draft pundits' eyes in day two - including this scribe - which has helped the Raptors collect a high-level and fun young core in Toronto.
Mixing in their 2024 NBA Draft class with the likes of Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barns and Immanuel Quickley there is a shot the Raptors make a run at the play-in tournament this season. A 2024-25 campaign which begins on Oct. 23 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Toronto is one of the more interesting teams to follow on opening night as our first questions about the 2024 NBA Draft get answered with all three of their rookies fielding quizzes on if their games can translate to the next level.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.