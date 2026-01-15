ACC NBA Draft Sleepers to Watch the Rest of the College Basketball Season

Even though the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC boast some of the best teams in college basketball, the ACC has plenty of talent on display just over halfway through the regular season. As of now, there are five teams from that conference in the AP Top 25.

Everyone knows the stars. Cam Boozer, Caleb Wilson and Mikel Brown Jr. highlight some of the top players in the ACC and potential top-five picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, the late-first and second rounds could be littered with sleepers from the conference. Here are three to watch for the rest of the season:

Johann Grunloh, Virginia

Grunloh is one of the most slept-on defenders when looking at potential prospects for the 2026 NBA Draft. The seven-footer from Germany isn't going to wow you with scoring, averaging 8.9 points in 23.6 minutes per game. However, his two-way potential is through the roof.

Grunloh is swatting 2.6 shots per game, tied for second in the conference. He plays great help defense, able to laterally move into lanes and wall up against slashers. The freshman doesn't have an official wingspan, but it appears to be positive just from the eye test.

Being so young, it's extremely promising that Grunloh is showing skills on the defense end and at least displaying potential on offense. He's not afraid to take deep shots, posting 53-34-50 shooting splits on 2.1 threes per game.

Grunloh needs to be a little more aggressive in the paint, though, as he's averaging just 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 free throws per game. Keep an eye on his development as the No. 16 Cavaliers try to secure a top seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Dame Sarr, Duke

Duke's top players have garnered all the attention this season: Booze, Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II. However, Sarr has been impressive in his own right, providing great depth from the wing. The 6-foot-8 freshman is ranked 21st on Draft Digest's 2026 NBA Big Board.

Sarr has great potential as a perimeter defender, given his height and a 6-foot-11 wingspan. He has a pretty-looking jumper, shooting 35.7% from three, but he can also rise up for athletic finishes off the ball. The Blue Devils have clearly been working on polishing his shooting, and it's starting to pay off.

Averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, Sarr has major upside as a two-way perimeter player, but he's one of many in that position. He'll need to separate himself as the season moves along, but the potential is there at 19 years old.

Darrion Williams, NC State

Williams is ranked 58th on Draft Digest's big board, but only because he's a senior. The 6-foot-6 guard has been the star for NC State. He's averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

The Sacramento native displays great efficiency at all three levels, posting 45-43-77 shooting splits. These aren't in small sample sizes either, as he's attempting five three-pointers and 6.8 two-pointers per game.

At 225 pounds, Williams is a bigger body, which allows for more post-ups and rebounding from the wing scorer. He can back down defenders and make fall-away jumpers, or absorb contact and finish inside.