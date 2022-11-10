Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe Continues Climbing with Strong Performance

Portland rookie Shaedon Sharpe saw the best performance of his young career on Wednesday night, one that undoubtedly helped lift the Blazers over the Hornets, 105-95.

Sharpe scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting, tacking on four rebounds. He hit just one three-pointer, but showcased plenty of his offensive arsenal, hitting floaters, cutting and using his innate athleticism and even creating for himself at times.

It seems now on a nightly basis we see Sharpe's high-flying acrobatics.

An enigma throughout the draft process, many weren’t clear on whether Sharpe would get much run as a rookie, or if he’d succeed. Through 11 games, it’s clear Sharpe is already seeing success.

He’s scored in double digits in seven of his 11 games, and has made a clear impact for the Blazers off the bench. Sharpe is averaging 9.4 points on 51 percent shooting and 44 percent from beyond the arc.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Sharpe is not only a contributor already, he's contributing for the 8-3 Blazers, who have beaten some legitimate teams thus far.

But perhaps the most exciting part for Sharpe is that he's just scratching the surface of his talent level.

After nearly a complete year off from official competition, no one would've faulted Sharpe for getting off to a slow start.

The fact that he's already showing legitimate poise so early into his professional career is an extremely encouraging sign for Blazers' fans.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.