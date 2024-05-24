Tyler Smith Impresses NBA Teams In Private NBA Draft Workout
Tyler Smith, who played for the G-League Ignite last season, held a private workout for NBA teams yesterday in the Los Angeles Lakers' practice facility. He showed off his impressive shooting stroke and athleticism at 6'10 with a 7'1 wingspan.
The Ignite alumni, who played for the Overtime Elite before that, averaged 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in only 22.2 minutes per game this past season. He was effective from three-point range, where he shot 36.0% on 7.7 attempts per 100 possessions. That number is very solid considering he shot his threes from NBA range, whereas college players have a shorter three-point line.
Outside of spot ups, a majority of Smith's three-point attempts came out of pick-and-rolls where he would pop or slip the screen and retreat to the three-point line. He shot an excellent 37.3% on threes out of pick-and-rolls, according to Synergy. Combined with his length and athleticism, where he provides vertical presence as a lob threat and play finisher, he could become a dynamic screening threat right away in the NBA.
Smith also flashed some movement shooting potential with the Ignite. He shot 7-of-15 (46.7%) on threes coming off screens. This shot versatility bodes well for his shooting translation and the impact it can have on an NBA team. He'll likely be able to provide impact as a shooter and play finisher for an NBA team in year one.
Beyond that, though, the 6'10 forward will have to answer questions about his ability to put the ball on the floor to earn consistent rotation minutes. We've seen time and time again that shooters who struggle to dribble and make good decisions are easily schemed against by teams, as they simply run them off the line and force them to dribble the ball. If Smith is forced to do this and he's unable to make defenses pay, he becomes a non-volume shooter who can easily be neutralized.
If he is able to dribble and put pressure on defenses consistently, which he's shown flashes of doing so, that makes his shooting all the more valuable. A 6'10 shotmaking forward who can put the ball on the floor and provide vertical presence is an extremely valuable skillset in today's NBA. This is why Smith's driving game is his biggest swing-skill.
He also has to prove he can hold his own defensively on an NBA floor. While he put up great event creation numbers on a per-possession basis, averaging 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per 100 possessions, his awareness and positioning left more to be desired and he relied mostly on his great tools to playmake defensively. His slim frame can also be targeted by bigger players in the NBA, although putting on more weight shouldn't be an issue long-term.
Smith is currently projected to go in the early-to-mid 20s in the draft. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has him mocked at 22 to the Phoenix Suns while Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo's ESPN mock has him going at 24 to the New York Knicks.
