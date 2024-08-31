Utah Jazz Rookie Cody Williams Has Special Tilt Early in 2024-25 NBA Season
The NBA schedule is right around the corner and the league office released the league's schedule for the 2024-25 season. This serves as an ability to map out the biggest games of the next season and what dates you need to be parked on the couch to take in all the quality basketball the association has to offer.
One of the most interesting games of the season as it relates to the 2024 NBA Draft, will come early on during the league's second annual NBA Cup - the artist formerly known as the in-season tournament - when the Oklahoma City Thunder matchup with the Utah Jazz on Dec. 3.
Not only will this be one of the best team's in the sport going up against a team loaded with rookies, but it will be the first clash between Jalen and Cody Williams at the NBA level.
The Utah Jazz selected the one-and-done swingman out of Colorado with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, once thought of as a potential No. 1 pick, Williams still was able to be a lottery selection just like his brother who was selected two spots later in the 2022 NBA Draft.
While many wonder what the 19-year-old Williams will look like, his brother praised his athletic ability which will be huge at the next level.
“He was the better athlete growing up, even though we're that many years apart. It sucks — He grew faster, he didn't have an awkward period, like he just got more athletic. He got it all. He was faster than he at every point, stronger, bigger. So he's probably the better athlete at every age,” Jalen Williams said of his younger brother, Cody.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.