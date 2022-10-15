Skip to main content

Victor Wembanyama Continues Dominant Run With Overtime Win

Victor Wembanyama impressed again in his first action following the exhibitions versus the G League Ignite.

One of the most highly touted NBA Draft prospects of all-time, Frenchman Victor Wembanyama continued his run of dominance on Saturday.

The 7-foot-4 Metropolitans 92 forward poured on 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in an overtime win versus an undefeated Le Mans team.

It was Wembanyama’s first action since two exhibition games versus Scoot Henderson and the G League ignite, where Wembanyama combined for 73 points, 15 rebounds, nine blocks and nine three three-pointers made, most of which were masterfully curated by the 7-foot-4 phenom.

Turnaround jumpers, thirty-five foot threes and court-crossing blocks. All of which left basketball fans around the globe in awe.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The first was a fireworks show in every essence. Wembanyama and Henderson faced off in their first exhibition grudge match that could span multiple decades.

After a slower first half versus Le Mans on Saturday, Wembanyama exploded in the second half to finish with a +17 plus-minus.

Wembanyama yet again showcased his premier skill for his size: dunking the ball, spacing the floor and functioning as a stalwart on the defensive end. At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is able to maneuver himself well nearly anywhere on the court, putting the ball on the floor and shooting anywhere.

While his agent said the 18-year-old won’t be shut down prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, it’s clear no one will be dethroning him.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Dayton Flyers
Newsfeed

How Can Dayton Flyers Prospect Mike Sharavjamts Make the NBA Leap?

By Ignacio Rissotto
Jaden Hardy
Newsfeed

Mavericks Rookie Jaden Hardy ‘On the Outside Looking in’ of Rotation

By Nick Crain
Nick Smiht, Jordan Walsh, Arkansas, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

NBA Draft: Who Breaks Out Among Arkansas Trio?

By Derek Parker
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

Emoni Bates: Cleared and Ready to Get Career Back on Track

By Draft Digest Staff
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Newsfeed

NBA Preseason: Mathurin Continues Fiery Start with Pacers

By Derek Parker
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Newsfeed

Paolo Banchero Can Unlock Orlando Magic Hierarchy

By Morten Stig Jensen
Leonard Miller, 2023 NBA Draft, G League Ignite
Newsfeed

Swing Skills: Evaluating the Jumper of Ignite Forward Leonard Miller

By Nick Crain
Keyonte George, Baylor
Newsfeed

DP’s Draft Dives: Baylor’s Keyonte George

By Derek Parker