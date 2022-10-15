Victor Wembanyama Continues Dominant Run With Overtime Win

One of the most highly touted NBA Draft prospects of all-time, Frenchman Victor Wembanyama continued his run of dominance on Saturday.

The 7-foot-4 Metropolitans 92 forward poured on 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in an overtime win versus an undefeated Le Mans team.

It was Wembanyama’s first action since two exhibition games versus Scoot Henderson and the G League ignite, where Wembanyama combined for 73 points, 15 rebounds, nine blocks and nine three three-pointers made, most of which were masterfully curated by the 7-foot-4 phenom.

Turnaround jumpers, thirty-five foot threes and court-crossing blocks. All of which left basketball fans around the globe in awe.

The first was a fireworks show in every essence. Wembanyama and Henderson faced off in their first exhibition grudge match that could span multiple decades.

After a slower first half versus Le Mans on Saturday, Wembanyama exploded in the second half to finish with a +17 plus-minus.

Wembanyama yet again showcased his premier skill for his size: dunking the ball, spacing the floor and functioning as a stalwart on the defensive end. At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is able to maneuver himself well nearly anywhere on the court, putting the ball on the floor and shooting anywhere.

While his agent said the 18-year-old won’t be shut down prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, it’s clear no one will be dethroning him.

