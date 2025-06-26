Washington Wizards Draft Tre Johnson with No. 6 Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft officially kicked off tonight, with Duke’s Cooper Flagg officially hearing his name called first by the Mavericks, followed up by the Spurs calling on Rutgers guard Dylan Harper.
Beyond those first two picks, the uncertainty across the board made it difficult to predict how the draft would unfold. With the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards selected Tre Johnson.
At 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Johnson is the ideal two-guard, packing a three-level scoring punch highlighted by his outside prowess. He was one of the more prolific true freshmen scorers in the entire country, going for 19.9 points per game for Texas, with most of that coming from outside.
He hit on a blistering 40% from three on nearly seven attempts per game, doing so while stationary, on the move and everything in between. He’s also an underrated passer, and generally projects to offer high-level impact.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: When it comes to scoring, he can do it from all three levels. He boasts a fluid and effortless jumper from beyond the arc, but he’s really known for what he does in the mid-range. Johnson knows how to create and exploit mismatches, which should only continue at the next levels. Although his self-creation upside is great for his size, the Texas freshman is excellent off-ball as a scorer and at getting to his spots. He understands angles and how to navigate the flow of the offense to generate looks he likes.
Washington needs a star, whether that's via trade in the offseason or one of the Wizards' young players breaking out. They're quite far from being a real contender -- even in the East -- but this draft could be another step in the right direction.
The Wizards will be making another draft selection very soon, as Washington owns a pick just outside of the lottery in addition to this one. This is a team that could use nearly every position to get back towards being competitive, so it's difficult to predict what they'll do next.
The next major milestone in the NBA offseason will be the 2025 NBA 2K25 Summer League held in Las Vegas, NV, which will take place from July 10-20.