NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Texas' Tre Johnson

Scouting Report: Tre Johnson

Draft Digest Staff

Link Academy's Tre Johnson moves the ball downcourt as the Lions took on the Central Bulldogs in The Pit at Central High School on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
Link Academy's Tre Johnson moves the ball downcourt as the Lions took on the Central Bulldogs in The Pit at Central High School on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:
  1. Player Info
  2. Prospect Profile
  3. Highlights
  4. Draft Projection
  5. 2025 Big Board

Player Info

Tre Johnson

Guard | Texas 

Height: 6'6” | Weight: 185 lbs 

2025 Draft Age: 19.29

Tre Johnso
Link Academy's Tre Johnson goes up for a field goal attempt as the Lions took on the Central Bulldogs in The Pit at Central High School on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Profile

Coming Soon…

Highlights

Draft Projection

Mid-Lottery Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Big Board

Want to know more about other potential 2025 NBA Draft prospects and where they might get selected? Check out our Draft Digest Big Board.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here.

Published
Draft Digest Staff

DRAFT DIGEST STAFF

Home/Prospect Profiles