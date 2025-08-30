Wizards’ New Former First-Rounders Could be Strong Additions
The Wizards are still one of the freshest rebuilding teams in the league, owning a host of developmental players hoping to grow their games across the next few seasons.
They have a host of self-drafted players, including Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and now high-octane guard Tre Johnson. But the team has taken gambles this offseason in adding a few reclamation projects in Cam Whitmore and Dillon Jones, both of which could turn into strong moves
Both were former first-round selection, Whitmore taken at No. 20 by the Rockets in the 2023 NBA Draft, and Jones selected at No. 26 just last year by the Thunder.
Washington added Whitmore first, trading two future second-round picks away.
He was one of the top sliders in the ’23 draft, and never quite found his footing in Houston. Despite that, he still showed off high-level offensive prowess as a wing, going for 9.4 points in just 16 minutes per game in his final season with the team.
There’s questions about how impactful a passer and defender he can be at his apex — a few reasons why he wasn’t able to crack Houston’s talented rotation — but he certainly offers the Wizards talent.
Jones, with just one season under his belt, suffered a similar fate to Whitmore in his rookie season, attempting to earn playing time on the best roster in basketball. OKC initially traded a host of second-round picks to nab him in the ’24 draft, but couldn’t offer him the playing time he needed, and traded him due to roster constraints.
At 6-foot-5, he has a unique skillset for a guard, offering handling and some on-ball skills, with the bulkier frame to succeed across a variety of positions. Trading for him was a minor gamble, but certainly one worth taking for the surging Wizards.
Now, Washington is armed with two former first-rounders that were identified by two of the West's best teams, and is tasked with helping them to find their groove. They join a young core that won't win many games next season, even in the Eastern Conference, and should be able to work through kinks and issues.
Both Whitmore and Jones have plenty of time to prove themselves worthy of an NBA roster with Washington, and could very well become mainstays in a fast-growing Wizards' core.