Washington Wizards Rookie Alex Sarr to Face Tough Test in His NBA Debut
The 2024 NBA Draft lacked consensus the entire cycle with plenty of players shuffling up and down the draft board leading to the late June event. However, Alex Sarr's stock remained steady the entire process, holding the top spot for the majority of the cycle until the Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery who the seven-footer refused to workout for.
This led Sarr to be selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards who rounded out their draft class with Carlton Carrington and Kyshawn George who all project to earn massive minutes in D.C. this season.
After a disappointing Summer League where Sarr was on the wrong end of social media fodder, the NBA world awaits his 2024-25 debut to jump-star his rookie year which according to Fanduel has the fourth-best odds to win the Rookie of the Year award.
On Thursday, the NBA revealed the 82-game slate for all 30 teams which listed Sarr's debut as Oct. 24 against the reigning champion Boston Celtics. This will be a tough test for the Wizards rookie trio.
Sarr will face a heavy dose of Al Horford in all likelihood with Kristaps Porzingis starting the season on the shelf. Though, things don't get easier for the rookie big man. His second game comes against Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 26.
