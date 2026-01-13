Big Ten NBA Draft Sleepers to Watch Halfway Through the College Basketball Season

Just over halfway through the college basketball regular season, buzz surrounding potential NBA Draft prospects is starting to rise. We know the top guys: AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer and Darryn Peterson are expected to highlight a loaded lottery ahead of June.

But what about the players who could be featured in the second round? The Big Ten conference has plenty of potential draftees, especially prospects who could make an impact on the backend of the draft.

Right now, there are five Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25, but plenty more have been notable at this point in the season. Here are three potential sleepers from the conference worth watching for the rest of 2025-26.

Andrej Stojakovic, Illiniois

I've had Stojakovic tabbed as a potential late-round prospect since he broke out as a star for California last season in the ACC. The 6-foot-7 wing has managed to put up significant numbers for Illinois this season, averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Stojakovic, son of NBA legend Peja, has a pretty-looking jumper, but has struggled from three at 22.7%. However, his strengths are midrange scoring, attacking the basket and finding ways to be effective with limited dribbles.

With a near-6-foot-10 wingspan, the junior wing has an NBA build. He's currently 57th on Draft Digest's 2026 NBA Big Board.

If Stojakovic can continue to score at a solid level for the Fighting Illini, and polish his shooting, he could be a nice draft-and-stash piece for a team looking to develop wing talent.

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Johnson is everything you want in a bruising finisher. He's so good at initiating contact and rising up for a variety of dunks and layups. At 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, the sophomore has been a great two-way player for one of the best teams in the country.

Johnson is averaging 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for the Wolverines. He's also posting 69-44-80 shooting splits, although he isn't one to take threes (0.6 attempts per game). What he does best is finish at the rim, on or off the ball, as well as play physical defense.

This is the ideal second-round prospect for any organization looking to get a role player who can contribute off the bat. Johnson has Josh Hart-esque tendencies regarding rebounding and finishing, but his frame, athleticism and defense draw comparisons to Kenneth Faried.

Nick Boyd, Wisconsin

Don't let Boyd's height fool you, because his skills within the arc are as good as they come in the Big Ten. The New York native has been the star scorer for Wisconsin, a team that received national headlines for knocking off Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Boyd is averaging 19.7 points per game, but nearly 10 of those points come in the paint. His explosiveness, tight handle and physicality allow him to body defenders and rise up at the rim.

As a defender, the fifth-year senior isn't limited by his height. The 6-foot-2 point guard is averaging 1.1 steals per game, able to lock down perimeter players with solid instincts.