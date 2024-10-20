Washington Wizards Rookie Receives High Praise From Teammate
The NBA season is right around the corner and one of the most interesting draft prospects to keep tabs on is Washington Wizards rookie Carlton "Bub" Carrington. The 19-year-old rookie from Pittsburgh University enters the NBA as a high-level microwave scorer that can inject life into the Wizards offense.
So far this training camp, the adjustment has been made smooth by playing with a fellow Pittsburgh Panther in Justin Champagnie. The Wizards fourth year swingman has already dished out high praise for Carrington, who he has been around longer than most in D.C.
"The year before when Bub was a freshman, I used to always go back [to Pittsburgh], I was always on campus, we used to always go to the gym and play one-on-one. When I heard he was being picked here, I was ecstatic," Champagnie said "He comes from my same type of upbringing, went to the same school, he is a dog...He has that Baltimore energy, for sure since he was 17-years-old he had that type of energy...Brings that energy and joy you guys see every day."
These are moments that the Washington rookie looks back on fondly ahead of his NBA debut on Oct. 24 against the Boston Celtics.
"He was kicking my [expletive]" Carrington laughed reflecting on those one-on-one matchups "Me and Justin honestly clicked very well early."
