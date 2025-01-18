Washington Wizards Youngsters Impress vs. Suns, Earns Praise From Kevin Durant
As everyone lowered on the 2024 NBA Draft class, the Washington Wizards zagged, picking up three talented rookies to add to its rebuild and build a foundation of young talent to join Bilal Coulibaly from the 2023 NBA Draft. Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington have all been tossed into the fire as rookies and impressed on Thursday against the Suns.
Sarr posted 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Carrington logged six points, four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. George poured in 24 points off the bench to couple with four rebounds, as many assists and a steal in the Wizards 130-126 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
This outing from the youngsters, including Coulibaly who had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal, earned praise from NBA legend Kevin Durant.
“Tough to score on in the next few years," Durant said postgame. “I think defense end is gonna be the first thing you see from this group…I can’t wait to see it, I wanna see them do well.”
Washington is current 6-33, the worst record in the NBA, but they have a foundation in place to right the ship, as the future hall of famer points out. On top of having the best odds at the no. 1 overall pick, and generational prospects Cooper Flagg, the Wizards own three second round picks - owned to them via the Warriors, Suns and Pistons.
