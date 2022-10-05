Wembanyama, Henderson Only Scrape the Surface of 2023 Draft Class

If you watched the exhibition grudge match on Tuesday night between Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, you saw one of the most astounding draft-centric games of all-time.

If you didn’t, I’m going to link you the YouTube highlights here, because you’re missing out:

The bout between projected top overall pick Wembanayama and second overall pick Henderson was a title fight.

But the two, who most likely will hear their names called within the first two on draft night, are just the top layer of a deep and rich 2023 draft cake.

Sticking with the cake theme: this one is an 8-layer, featuring all the flavors and textures you could possibly want.

Beyond Wembanyama and Scoot lie several prospects who in normal, non-generational years could very well be potential top selections.

Duke’s Dariq Whitehead is a smooth, versatile layer of icing. Keyonte George, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and other offensive savants, are whatever’s been sprinkled on top to spice it up. The Arkansas trio — Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh, are the silky creme filling that connects everything together.

Of course, there are outliers as well.

Dereck Lively, Brandon Miller, Jarace Walker and a host of others will be baked in. The burning question is: who they rise to the top?

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone who will break into Wembanyama’s spot. With a 7-foot-5 frame and 8-foot wingspan to match his guard skills, he’ll be drafted first overall on potential alone. In the same breath, Henderson already looks like a bonafide franchise carrier.

But that doesn’t mean NBA teams will miss out on talent if they don’t land one of the first two picks. It just highlights the depth of the 23’ class.

We could look back in 5 years and wonder how a team ever draft Whitmore sixth overall. And it might still retrospectively be the correct decision.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy the entire cake. There will be plenty to go around on draft night 2023.

