Wembanyama Struggles, Flashes Brilliance in Home Opener

The potential top selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, French prospect Victor Wembanyama, had a bit of an underwhelming home opener for Metropolitans 92 on Tuesday. But his brilliance flashed through nonetheless.

At 7-foot-5, Wembanyama dwarfs his competition, and at times in the contest, it looked it.

A blocked shot here, a gliding dunk or no-look pass there. It was easy to see how Wembanyama is one of the most intriguing NBA prospects in recent memory.

But for all his positives, the 18-year-old still has plenty to work on, and that was apparent against Pau-Orthez.

Wembanyama finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks in just 20 minutes due to foul trouble.

Wembanyama struggled in the first half. He was backed down early and often in the post, and struggled to make an impact in the interior.

With a thinner frame, refined and reactionary post-game will be a must work on for Wembanyama moving forward.

His sheer size gives him a significant leg up as a shot-blocker and post scorer, but the NBA will be a different beast when it comes to strength and athleticism.

Luckily for Wembanyama, he has plenty of perimeter game to work off of as well.

His outside shot didn’t fall on Tuesday, but he’s clearly more adept than he should be at 7-foot-5 in that area.

In his season opener, Wembanyama finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

There’s visually still plenty for Wembanyama to work on, but all signs are pointing towards the young French prospect hearing his name called first on draft night 2023.

Metropolitans 92 next takes on Le Portel on Friday, Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.