What Baylor is Getting in Blue-Chip Wing Tounde Yessoufou
Baylor basketball has been the standard in the state of Texas over the last decade, winning the 2021 National Championship and continuing to put talent into the NBA under head coach Scott Drew. This past draft, they saw guard VJ Edgecombe selected third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, just after providing two first-round selections in 2023 with guard Ja'Kobe Walter (Toronto) and center Yves Missi (New Orleans).
The Bears signed one of the best players in the 2025 high school class this cycle in highly athletic wing Tounde Yessoufou, a dynamic perimeter player with very real upside that can make his mark on both sides of the floor. A unanimous five-star, he was the 14th player in the nation according to On3's Industry Ranking. A prospect in the Ron Holland vein that dominate the game physically with an intense motor, Yessoufou projects as a lottery pick next summer and a player that can make an immediate impact on Baylor in his first year.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound wing is a true two-way athlete with the ability to defend opposing guards and wings, using his frame and mobility to neutralize dribble drives. His aforementioned motor lends itself to intense defense, and his energy allows him to stay engaged both on and off of the ball. His athleticism translates in transition as well, where he can run the floor and finish plays as a part of his skillset.
Offensively, he has shown major devlopment over the last year. Though not a player that can shoot from three off of the dribble consistently at this point, he does have the ability to pull up in the midrange, but mostly, get to the rim and score efficiently, doing so through contact.
He provides value as a rebounder as well, given his bounce as well as his mentality. His aggressive brand of basketball will fit nicely in with other Baylor players like Michael Rataj (Oregon State transfer) and Cameron Carr (Tennessee transfer), but even with other talented wings on the roster, Yessoufou will almost certainly start.
With Drew's ability to develop young talent, there is almost no doubt that Yessoufou will be one of the first 10-to-15 players taken in the 2026 NBA Draft.