Baylor NBA Draft Prospect Duo Turns in Solid Performance on Sunday

The Baylor Bears continued what has been a strong season for Scott Drew's team with a lopsided win on Sunday.

After taking down Southern Unviersity 111-67, Baylor is 9-2 on the season with wins against Washington, Creighton and San Diego State, who each have intriguing NBA Draft prospects on their rosters.

Washington boasts Wesley Yates III, Hannes Steinbach and Zoom Diallo, while Creighton's Hudson Greer has shown flashes this season. The Aztecs have Magoon Gwath and Miles Byrd on their roster.

The Bears' only losses this year have come at the hands of St. John's and Memphis. Much of Baylor's early success has been aided by Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou, who have each bolstered their NBA Draft stock this year.

Against Southern, Yessoufou and Carr were the Bears' leading scorers. Yessoufou tallied 28 points in 29 minutes on the court, shooting 8-of-14 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

The true freshman added 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals in a well-rounded performance. Originally from Benin, Yessoufou played at St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California, where he was rated the No. 14 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports.

At St. Joseph, Yessoufou became California high school basketball's all-time leading scorer, a mark that five-star prospect and Missouri commit Jason Crow Jr. surpassed earlier this month.

An excellent athlete who already has a solid frame despite his youth, Yessoufou is listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds. In his first 11 college basketball games, the talented wing prospect is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range.

Carr also had a strong showing against Southern, accumulating 22 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and a block while committing 0 turnovers. The redshirt sophomore shot 7-of-17 from the field, 3-of-10 from deep and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in the win.

Cameron Carr early-season dunks,



2.3 per game in his first 10 games puts him in rare air at 6-foot-5: pic.twitter.com/aOmMN0l6FY — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) December 22, 2025

After playing the first two seasons of his college career at Tennessee, Carr has enjoyed a breakout year for Baylor in 2025-26, averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. The former four-star recruit is shooting 55.6% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range on 5.5 attempts per contest.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, both Carr and Yessoufou have the potential to be first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

