What Does Kiyan Anthony Bring to Syracuse Basketball?
Syracuse basketball had an excellent offseason, bringing in several highly touted transfer pieces and supplementing that with prep talent. After struggling last season, going 14-19 overall and 7-13 in the ACC, Adrian Autry and company are looking to bounce back with a new roster.
Autry, who took over for Jim Boeheim two seasons ago, has yet to capitalize on the program's rich basketball tradition, but has his best group since taking over. Given the ACC has been down recently, this may be the Orange's chance to jump up the standings and make a run at the NCAA Tournament, which they have missed every year since 2020-21.
One of the players Autry brought in from the high school ranks is Kiyan Anthony, the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, whose name is synonymous with basketball in the state of New York. In 2003, Carmelo Anthony became the first-ever freshman to win Naismith Player of the Year en route to leading Syracuse to their first National Championship of the modern era.
Though not quite as tall as his father, Kiyan Anthony still stands at 6-foot-5. He was a unanimous four-star across all sites, and ranked 33rd in the class overall by On3's Industry Ranking. He was also the no. 11 shooting guard in 2025 and the no. 1 player in the state of New York for his class. He played his prep basketball at Long Island Lutheran, which has produced several college stars like VJ Edgecombe and Andre Curbelo.
Anthony received offers from schools like Tennessee, Florida State, Indiana, USC, Michigan, and Indiana, due to a deep bag on the offensive end of the floor. He is an incredibly skilled scorer that can convert shots with a high degree of difficulty, though his confidence can lead to a poor shot diet, resulting in less-than-ideal efficiency at times.
Though not an explosive athlete, Anthony's skill is what sets him apart from other players in this class. He's an advanced shot maker, and can do so off of the dribble, off of screens, and in spot-up situations.
Where he can improve his game is his handle, which can be a bit suspect at times. He is also light for his frame – he weighs around 190 pounds, and if he wants to be able to finish at the rim more easily, he will have to put in work in the weight room. Anthony has potential to be a first-round pick, likely after he plays two years of college basketball.