What Every NBA Team Needs From Their 2025 Draft Pick: Central Division
The NBA's Central Division is widely regarded to be competitive this season. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks will likely remain playoff teams in a weak Eastern Conference, while the Detroit Pistons are officially out of the rebuild and looking to contend.
The Indiana Pacers, even without Tyrese Haliburton, can still make the postseason, and the Chicago Bulls have always been a sneaky Play-In Tournament team. The Bulls, in particular, were the only Northwest team to have a first-round pick.
The last edition of what every team needs from their first-round pick, saw eight first-round picks highlight the Atlanta Division. While the Northwest only has one, there are two second-round picks who could make an impact on the team throughout the season:
Noa Essengue, Chicago Bulls
What They Need: Defensive Versatility
Essengue was not widely regarded as a high-level scorer entering this year's draft. However, he has the defensive upside of Amen Thompson or even Kawhi Leonard. That is what led to the Bulls taking him at No. 12.
As Chicago slowly moves backward in terms of roster talent, the young core will be emphasized more. Essengue's job will be to establish himself as the team's best defender. His 6-foot-10 height and seven-foot wingspan certainly provdies the tools to be just that.
Next to Matas Buzelis, Coby White and Josh Giddey, the 18-year-old will be surrounded by plenty of offense, which should develop some weaknesses in his game. However, he will need to stand on the other side of the floor.
Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers
What They Need: Scoring Depth
Jones will miss significant time due to a back injury, and as a second-round pick, he probably won't get heavy rotation minutes anytime soon. However, Haliburton's injury and Myles Turner's departure does open up opportunities for younger player to shine.
Jones, being a 23-year-old and a former star at Marquette, can take on scoring responsibilities at the next level. If Indiana is struggling later in the season, the point guard could get chances to showcase his offense off the bench.
Tyrese Proctor, Cleveland Cavaliers
What They Need: Playmaking Depth
Proctor has had an impressive preseason, averaging 11 points and 3.3 assists per game. His years of experience at Duke are showing in his ability to create shots for himself and others. As a 6-foot-5 point guard, he also has the frame and athleticism to carve out a solid role at the position.
The Cavaliers are chasing a championship, so Proctor likely won't get rotation minutes in the system, at least for most of the regular season. He is more of a long-term piece, while Lonzo Ball enters what could be the last year of his extension that he signed before being traded from Chicago to Cleveland.
Nevertheless, Proctor is a two-way development piece for the Cavaliers, and if injuries linger throughout the season, he could be called upon to be a floor general for the team.