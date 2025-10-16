What Every NBA Team Needs From Their 2025 Draft Pick: Southeast Division
The NBA's Southwest Division was the only one in the Eastern Conference where all five teams made a first-round selection. From pick No. 4 to 25, there were six players sent to a team in that division, which means a lot of eyes will be on those team this season.
There is plenty of youth in the Southwest, but it's a combination of rebuilding teams and organizations still looking to compete.
The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are the teams that will showcase plenty of rookie talent, while the Orlando Magic and even the Atlanta Hawks are looking to knock on the door of title contention. Somewhere in the middle is the Miami Heat, who are slowly falling out of playoff contention despite having a plethora of names.
Regarding the rookies, all will likely get rotation minutes right off the bat, and if not, later in the season. What will each team need from their first-round pick heading into the season?
Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
What They Need: 3&D Spark
The Hornets have been in the basement of the league far too long for a team that has been consistently toward the top of the lottery in recent years. Knueppel, selected No. 4 overall, is expected to be that offensive spark alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Knueppel will likely start as a shooting guard, which should benefit his development next to a facilitator like Ball. While the two top picks before him have shown a lot early in their careers, Knueppel can be an all-around offensive spark, especially in the shooting department. The former Duke Blue Devil averaged 14.4 points on 48-41-91 shooting splits in college.
The 6-foot-7 wing can also defend at a high level, with many scouts comparing him to Klay Thompson. Knueppel's sneaky athleticism and high basketball IQ give him immense potential on both sides of the floor, having averaged a steal per game at Duke.
Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards
What They Need: Bench Scoring
Johnson joins a crowded guard room in Washington, highlighted by a mix of youngsters and veterans. CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton are two guards/wings that can mentor the core, while Bub Carrington, Cam Whitmore and AJ Johnson will also get plenty of opportunities.
The No. 6 pick in this year's draft will have to stand out by scoring on the ball. He was regarded as one of the best isolation bucket-getters in the class, which is why the Wizards took him. Johnson's offensive game is so advanced for a 19-year-old.
Likely coming off the bench, Johnson could carve out a role as a score-first sixth man early in the season. The 6-foot-6 wing has the tools to succeed and will be developed with patience as the Wizards continue to build an exciting young core.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Miami Heat
What They Need: Playmaking
Jakucionis's playmaking was one display in the preseason, as the No. 20 pick put up 11 assists in his debut against the San Antonio Spurs. The former Illinois point guard won't be asked to be the focal point of the offense as he was with the Fighting Illini, but the Heat have noticeable hole at the one.
With Tyler Herro injured, as well as Norman Powell and Terry Rozier being more score-first guards, Jakcucionis could step up early as a floor general for the Heat. His combination of pro experience in Europe and collegiate experience in America puts him at an advantage compared to other rookies.
Miami is slowly building a young group highlighted by Jakucionis, Kel'el Ware and Nikola Jovic. If the Heat decide to move on from Herro and Bam Adebayo, which could happen soon, the 6-foot-6 guard could enter a more prominent role. For now, he'll have to initiate the offense off the bench in sparing minutes.
Will Riley, Washington Wizards
What They Need: Perimeter Shooting
As a 6-foot-8 forward, Riley could see sneaky rotation minutes off the Wizards' bench. That room isn't as crowded, and it's clear Washington is emphasizing youth and development, so why not give him opportunities right off the bat?
Despite a limited role at Illinois, Riley is a great wing scorer, particularly in catch-and-shoot threes. He doesn't need multiple dribbles to be effective, which could serve him well next to more prominent youngsters who will undoubtedly need to put the ball on the floor to create.
All the Wizards really need from Riley this season is for him to show those same strengths he did with the Fighting Illini. It will be a process for the 19-year-old, but one that he can handle in this environment.
Asa Newell, Atlanta Hawks
What They Need: A Long-Term Traditional Big
A combination of new additions and injuries in the East has resulted in the Atlanta Hawks looking like a legitimate playoff team this season. A team that was seriously rumored to entertain Trae Young trade offers has become solid and balanced on both sides of the ball.
As a result, Newell will come off the bench for the Hawks, playing alongside or behind Kristaps Porzingis, Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson. Still, as a potential backup center, he will be asked to be somewhat of what Dereck Lively II has been for the Dallas Mavericks: a long, pick-and-roll center who can defend the paint on the other end.
Atlanta could be really exciting to watch this season, and Newell won't have too much pressure to perform right off the bat with the addition of Porzingis. However, he has already shown flashes of greatness, putting up 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in a preseason win over the Heat.
Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic
What They Need: All-Around Offense
The Magic struggled mightily on the offensive end last season. Despite posting the league's second-best defensive rating (109.1), Orlando ranked 27th in offensive rating (108.1).
New additions like Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones will help the Magic's offense, but Richardson could get rotation minutes early as a spark plug off the bench. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across three preseason games.
There have been some flashes of Richardson's playmaking, but he will most likely be more of a spark plug in terms of scoring. The 19-year-old is very quick and has a tight handle, which allows him to create space on the perimeter or get to the rim for some tough finishes.