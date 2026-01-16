Where the Race to Become the NBA’s No. 1 Draft Pick Stands

The 2026 NBA Draft class is looking to be a historic one, at least near the top.

The top-three of Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and BYU wing AJ Dybantsa have been lauded as one of the best trio’s in some time, making up an elite tier of No. 1-level prospects.

Through a few conference games, the hype hasn’t died down, with all three seeing success in one way or another.

But where does the race to become the top pick actually stand? For now, it still feels gettable for all three players, and could be somewhat team dependent, though Peterson and Dybantsa seem to have a slight lead.

To this point, Peterson still seems to be No. 1 on most pundits boards and mocks, and that sentiment is likely to hold true with NBA decision-makers and scouts.

Even in dealing with a hamstring injuries and intermittent cramping, Peterson has looked a superstar at the guard position. He’s averaging 21.8 points per game on 47% shooting from the field while hitting 40% of his triples.

Peterson projects to be an elite three-level scorer at the NBA level, able to drive with a fine handle and great athleticism, and absurdly confident shot-making that few players have. When watching him operate on the court — with the ball or without — it’s easy to envision Peterson in the NBA.

Darryn Peterson’s star upside as an off-ball creator cannot be understated.



1.84 PPP on catch-and-shoot attempts, which ranks in the 99th percentile (!) in the nation, shooting 58.8% on C&S 3P’s — such a gifted shotmaking prospect that truly possesses all-world shot versatility. https://t.co/beoZmKN65v pic.twitter.com/GVJ4JE6i76 — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) December 19, 2025

Dybantsa, though, is hot on his heels.

A 6-foot-9 wing, Dybantsa is the only one of the top three with claim to an upward trajectory. His start to the season was fine, though he’s revved up quickly with the Cougars.

He has scored 20 or more points in 10-straight games, averaging nearly 26 points per game in that stretch, which has included several strong defensive teams. Additionally, he’s added 7.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals, looking like an all-around star.

The odds and general feel likely say that Peterson is still projected to go No. 1, though few would react strongly if Dybantsa did.

FRESHMAN AJ DYBANTSA LOOKING LIKE A PRO AGAINST TCU 😳



25 PTS, 33 MIN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/mpmFlB4tuS — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2026

Boozer is last but certainly not least, averaging 22.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game as just an 18-year-old forward. He’s an immensely high-feel player, able to process the game and spit out winning basketball with startling consistency.

He may have more athletic limitations than Peterson and Dybantsa, but some teams are certainly to value the pure impact he brings.

All three prospects will continue to have chances to raise their stock as the season wears on, though it's abundantly clear at this point that all three are elite and No. 1-worthy.