Evaluating how the NBA Draft’s Top-Three fit with the Kings

The Kings sit in interesting position in the NBA, having come across their league-worst 14-47 record more naturally, and set to grab their first top-tier draft piece in some time.

Should their odds hold now, Sacramento will have a shared 14% chance at No. 1, unable to fall lower than No. 5. It’s not a guarantee they’ll land one of the top-tier prospects in Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer, but for now they have the best odds.

Below, we’ll evaluate each of their fits in Sactown:

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

A 6-foot-9 wing, Dybantsa has claim to the best in-season development of the three, seeing some up-and-down performances early, but leveling out in the Big 12 quickly. Now, he’s averaging 24.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 rebounds, showing off his growth with each game.

With premier positional size and fluid athleticism, Dybantsa could very well have the highest upside of the three, offering a blank slate template of a three-level scorer with the potential for elite defense.

In the Kings position, without many other long-term options rostered, Dybantsa could make the most sense as a player who could grow into a true offensive superstar over the next several years.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Peterson’s seen an interesting lone season with Kansas due to various injuries, but there’s little question he’s one of the top talents when he takes the floor.

Across just 27 minutes per game, he’s averaging 19.7 points on blistering 40% 3-point shooting on nearly seven attempts per game. There’s been some driving and passing questions, all of which should be answered once he’s fully healthy.

From a frame standpoint, few players in the nation seem more NBA-ready.

With the Kings obviously far away from contending, Peterson would have ample time not only to get healthy, but to hone his all-around skills. For now he’s seen mostly as a two-guard, largely due to his sample with Kansas, but there’s potential for him to offer more lead guard attributes.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Duke forward Cameron Boozer offers a steadiness the others don’t, amid a likely National Player of the Year win.

At 6-foot-9 he’s more of a true big, averaging an absurd 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals. He’s shooting 58% overall and 40% from three, with few holes in his game outside of stiffer athleticism.

The last point could lead to NBA decision-makers thinking his ceiling is slightly lower, though he’ll undoubtedly offer a high-floor NBA star.

The Kings could especially use such a steady player, essentially kicking off a rebuild with a cornerstone that’s won at each stop in his career.