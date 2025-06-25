Where Will Colorado State's Nique Clifford be Drafted?
Colorado State wing Nique Clifford is an intriguing prospect, a player that could raise the floor of a team almost immediately due to a mix of versatility and experience.
Though likely not a lottery selection, Clifford has been a staple in discussions about picks 15-25 in the 2025 NBA Draft, which makes sense given his ability to play off the ball and to contribute early as a two-way player.
Clifford's biggest strength is his consistency – he averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 boards, and 4.4 assists last season while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from three. He also underlined his defensive prowess with 1.8 stocks per game. He's drawn comparisons to players like Josh Hart and Jaime Jaquez for his ability to make a difference outside of just the scoring column, providing excellent rebounding and disruption ability on defense.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 200 pounds and sporting a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Clifford possesses the measurables needed to compete in the NBA at the small forward spot. A player that held down multiple roles for the Rams last year, playing shooting guard, wing, and power forward, Clifford showed off a versatile skillset that allowed him to thrive in different environments on both sides of the ball.
This adaptability lends itself to playing time at the next level, especially considering the amount of defensive-minded wings that make their marks in the playoffs. It's a position that every team needs, and his ability to play disciplined basketball, prioritizing good fundamentals and demonstrating high IQ and feel, makes him one of the most stable picks in the mid-first round.
So what teams make sense for the 23-year-old? It would make sense for Brooklyn to use one of their multiple picks on him, as he is a safe pick at a position of need. They hold the 8th pick, but also 19, 22, 26, and 27. It's likely the earlier picks would have to be spent, but given his ability to play both ways, it would be a high-floor selection.
Utah is another team that could use a dependable wing defender as well as connective passer on the offensive end. They hold the 21st pick in addition to their fifth pick, and if Clifford is still there in the early 20s, it would benefit the Jazz to make a pick with a low chance of being a bust.
Ultimately, Clifford may not be a multiple-time All-Star, but he is the kind of player that can impact a very good team early on in his career. He's very polished, and knows his role on offense and defense. Wherever he ends up, he will likely be a fit given his positional flexibility and multifaceted skillset.