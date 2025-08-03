Which Incoming St. John's Transfer has the Best Chance to be Drafted in 2026?
After a six-year drought, St. John's returned to the NCAA Tournament in 2025.
In Rick Pitino's first season with the Red Storm, the team went 31-5, earning a No. 2 seed in March Madness. Pitino and company lost to Arkansas in the second round of the tournament, but return Zuby Ejiofor and should be set up for another strong campaign in 2025-26.
Even after losing Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis to the NBA, St. John's should be one of the better teams in its conference, and the country after adding a handful of talented pieces in the transfer portal.
Here are a few players from the group who could play their way into the 2026 NBA Draft with strong performances this season.
Dylan Darling
Darling starting his career at Washington State before transfering to Idaho State for the 2024-25 season.
With the Bengals, Darling earned Big Sky Player of the Year honors, putting up 19.8 points, 5.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. The 6-foot-2 guard shot 44.1% from the field, 35.6% from 3-point range and 81% from the free thrown line as a redshirt sophomore.
Bryce Hopkins
A former four-star recruit who began his career at Kentucky, Hopkins spent the past three seasons with Providence.
Injuries limited the 6-foot-6 wing to just 17 games over the past two years, but in 50 appearances with the Friars, Hopkins averaged 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.
If Hopkins can stay healthy, he should have a strong chance at being selected in next year's class.
Ian Jackson
A five-star prospect from New York City, Jackson spent his freshman season at North Carolina, but transferred back home over the offseason.
The No. 8 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 2024-25 while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.5% from deep on 4.2 attempts per game. At 6-foot-4, Jackson's perimeter shot-making could earn the sophomore wing a spot in the 2026 class.
Dillon Mitchell
Another former five-star prospect, Mitchell spent his first two seasons with Texas before playing at Cincinnati as a junior.
Now, the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle will get his shot with Pitino and the Red Storm as a senior. With the Bearcats, Mitchell averaged 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 61.4% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and more than 200 pounds, Mitchell's size and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect for NBA teams.
Joson Sanon
A five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class who spent his freshman year at Arizona State, Sanon will battle with the other aforementioned players for shots this season at St. John's.
Listed at 6-foot-5, the talented wing averaged 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and an assist while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with the Sun Devils.
Oziyah Sellers
Sellers' fourth season of college basketball will be his first on the East Coast.
After two years at USC and one at Stanford, Sellers joined Pitino and company over the offseason. As a junior at Stanford, the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.1% from deep on more than four attempts per game.
